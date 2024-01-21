CHETU ELEVATES THREE TECHNICAL PROJECT MANAGERS IN UK EXPANSION

Sunrise, FL, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in software solutions and support services, proudly announces the three new Technical Project Managers for the Birmingham, United Kingdom office:

Saurabh Dwivedi has been with Chetu since 2016 and served as a Team Lead and Technical Lead prior to his latest promotion. Saurabh is a Magento-certified developer who, as TPM, will oversee teams dedicated to Magento and eCommerce-related projects. He has an impressive track record of crafting dynamic and interactive websites, shopping stores, payment methods, and custom modules in Magento 1.9 and Magento 2.4.

Ananya Sinha joined Chetu in 2020 as a software developer and then served as a Team Lead prior to her recent promotion. With technical training as a backend developer specializing in PHP frameworks, Ananya will lead teams working on PHP and other technology projects as a TPM. She has extensive experience with frameworks such as CodeIgniter and Laravel (v.7, 8, 9), JavaScript, and frontend frameworks like Angular.

Vipul Gupta has been an integral part of Chetu since 2015 and worked as a Team Lead before his latest promotion. He has worked in different verticals like education, real estate, IT service management, and mortgages. Specializing in .Net technology, Vipul will oversee teams working on various technologies, including .Net projects, PHP, and React.

“We have seen tremendous growth in the software development industry in Europe since we opened our UK office in late 2019. We have added three highly qualified Technical Project Managers to meet the increased demand,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. “Saurabh, Ananya, and Vipul have demonstrated outstanding leadership in India, and we are confident they will bring that same level of dedication and expertise to their new roles in the United Kingdom.”

