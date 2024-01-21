4th Annual Conference on Orthopedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal Disorders

Bangkok, Thailand, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Theme: Explore cutting-edge technology and surgical methodologies in the fields of Orthopedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal Disorders

Description: Scientex Conferences invites all participants by presenting the latest Scientific improvements and showcases advancements in Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal disorders.

Scientex completed the 3rd Annual Conference on Orthopedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Disorders in Dubai, UAE, on November 27-28, 2023, focusing on Latest Technology and Research in Orthopedics, Rheumatology and Musculoskeletal Disorders.

We welcome all the honourable orthopedic surgeons, rheumatologists, and other related specialists, medical Students, research scholars, young researchers, associations, health professionals, and collaborators to our 4th Annual Conference on Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, and Musculoskeletal Disorders.