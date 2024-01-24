Lucintel Forecasts Flooring Market to Reach $475.3 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the flooring market is projected to reach an estimated $475.3 billion by 2030 from $327.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.

Browse 73 figures / charts and 52 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in flooring market by end use (residential, healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, others). Flooring type (Carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Non-resilient flooring market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the flooring market is segmented into Carpets and rugs, resilient flooring, and non-resilient. Lucintel forecasts that the non-resilient flooring market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for ceramic tiles in developing region.

“Within the flooring market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use the residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings.

“Asia pacific will dominate the flooring market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Major players of flooring market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mohawk industries, Shaw industries, Tarkett, Beaulieu International, Dixie Group Inc, Forbo Holding, Interface Incorporation, and Armstrong Flooring are among the major flooring providers.

