Acadecraft offers e-commerce site accessibility

Noida, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Electronic commerce or e-commerce has gained popularity with the advancement in technology. Hence, more and more businesses are looking forward to making accessible e-commerce sites to enhance customer experiences. It is much more than just a legal requirement and hence many businesses are unlocking the potential of e-commerce site accessibility. Organizations like Acadecraft bring the best professional solutions for ensuring your digital commerce accessibility.

It ensures that people with different impairments and general audiences can enjoy the best benefits of digital assets like the general audience. Hence, it creates an inclusive shopping environment for businesses. The key elements covered in it are perceivability, operability, understandability, and robustness.

Perceivability of e-commerce indicates that the information and other website components should be presented in the best method that can be perceived by the customers. It ensures that the content is adaptable to different user settings, allows captions for multimedia, and allows text alternatives for images. Operability refers to the fact that the text should be operable by a diverse user base. It covers smooth navigation features, keyboard accessibility, and proper reading order. Dedicated tests like the AODA website compliance test can help establish accessibility standards.

Understandability refers to the easy knowledge gained from the user interface. It covers input assistance, consistent navigation, and use of the concise language. Robustness refers to the reliable interpretation of the website content for different users including the ones using assistive technologies. Hence, it covers the compatibility of the e-commerce website with different adaptive technologies, browsers, and devices.

The e-commerce site accessibility aims to create an inclusive shopping environment for all. The key elements to focus on here are web form accessibility, product page accessibility, and product category page accessibility. Web form accessibility refers to the designing and development of web forms that can be accessed by different people irrespective of their impairments.

Product page accessibility refers to the accessible data on the web page showing product details on the e-commerce website. It covers creating accessible videos, buttons, pins, descriptions, prices, and product images. The product category page accessibility refers to the accessibility of the product category page. It ensures that the page sets the hierarchy and lists products in a specific order.

Acadecraft brings the power of the user-friendly shopping experience, boosts customer satisfaction, and enhances conversion rates with its e-commerce site accessibility solutions. The team makes clear and intuitive navigation structures and ensures form accessibility and keyboard accessibility. It covers color contrast, descriptive alternative text for images, captions, transcripts, and adjustable text sizes. The accessibility specialists team focuses on web form accessibility, product page accessibility, and product category page accessibility.

