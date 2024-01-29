Star Hospitals: Leading the Way in Multiple Sclerosis Care – Symptoms, Treatment, and the Expertise of the Best Neurologist in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Multiple Sclerosis, commonly referred to as ‘MS,’ is a complex disease affecting the body’s internal defense system known as the immune system. Rather than safeguarding the body from external threats like bacteria and viruses, the immune system, in some instances, erroneously attacks vital and intricate components such as the brain, tendons, and spinal cord, leading to damage and illness. This phenomenon, known as autoimmunity, manifests as Multiple Sclerosis.

The exact origins of MS and its occurrence in individuals remain unclear. However, familial inherited traits (genes) and environmental factors, including early exposure to viral infections, can act as triggers for the disease. Genetic predisposition coupled with certain environmental factors may contribute to the development of MS, with infections like EBV, measles, herpes, and flu mentioned as potential triggers.

MS results from the breakdown of the myelin sheath surrounding the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve, a process termed demyelination. Initial signs of MS can be dramatic, including numbness, tingling, or burning sensations in the arms, legs, or face, along with balance issues, weakness, visual impairments, and pain during pupil movement. Progression of the disease may bring additional symptoms like heat intolerance, fatigue, and cognitive changes.

Diagnosing MS is challenging, particularly during the initial stages when symptoms may not be evident. The use of MRI, focusing on the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve, plays a crucial role in diagnosis. Additional tools such as oligoclonal band estimation and spinal fluid analysis contribute to a comprehensive understanding.

Numerous medications exist to halt the progression of MS and prevent long-term damage, and early recognition and treatment of initial symptoms are vital. Medications primarily work to prevent the formation of new demyelinating plaques. Combining regular medical guidance, treatment, and rehabilitation can not only manage symptoms effectively but also provide an opportunity for a normal life.

Contrary to expectations, many MS patients do not face severe disabilities. Approximately two-thirds of individuals with MS respond well to treatment, allowing them to resume their daily activities with ease. Advances in treatment methods, expanded healthcare options, and lifestyle changes contribute to improved living standards for those with MS. Early detection and intervention are crucial, offering the best chance for patients to return to a normal life with minimal disability.

