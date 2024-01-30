Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry: List of Key Distributors

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry was valued at USD 63.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s water & wastewater treatment equipment industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights

The global primary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 12.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for clean water has resulted in augmenting the number of water and sludge treatment plants globally, thereby driving the growth of the market. Primary water & wastewater treatment involves the separation of floating materials and heavy solids from effluent. The slurry is passed through several tanks and filters that separate water from contaminants. Low operating costs and high market visibility of the process are expected to play a crucial role in increasing the application scope of primary treatment over the forecast period.

Primary wastewater treatment includes the removal of large solids from sewage using physical techniques such as sedimentation, skimming, and screening. During the primary treatment process, around 65% of the grease & oil, over 50% to 70% of the total suspended solids (TSS), and 25% to 35% of the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) are removed.

Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights

The global secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 23.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for wastewater treatment plants coupled with stringent regulations concerning secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth. Secondary treatment is used mainly to remove soluble organic matter and chemicals through the usage of trickling filters, bio-towers, rotating biological contactors, and activated sludge systems. Furthermore, technological incorporation in terms of the development of new methods including moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR) and integrated fixed film activated sludge (IFAS) for secondary treatment methods is expected to have a strong impact on the market. These aforementioned factors will drive the demand for secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment in the coming years.

A growing population, coupled with rapid urbanization, is anticipated to drive the demand for critical infrastructure, including wastewater treatment plants. In addition, new housing developments, most notably in developing countries, are likely to exert pressure on the existing wastewater treatment infrastructure, thereby driving the need for either capacity expansion of existing plants or the construction of new wastewater treatment plants.

Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Insights

The global tertiary water & wastewater treatment equipment market size was estimated at USD 27.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030. The stringent government regulations have primarily boosted various tertiary water & wastewater treatment activities worldwide, thereby augmenting the demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment over the forecast period. In addition, increasing government initiatives to provide safe drinking water are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The industrial sector is a major water user. Water is used in production processes, cooling purposes, cleaning/washing, and many other applications. In addition, the industrial sector is a major water polluter and numerous industries do not treat wastewater before disposing into the environment, which leads to a lack of clean water. Therefore, many governments have made strict laws for wastewater emissions into the environment. These factors are expected to drive the water and wastewater treatment equipment industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of water & wastewater treatment equipment adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, new product developments, partnership & joint ventures, distributor agreements, and geographical expansions, to enhance their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Veolia Group

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

Evonik Industries AG

