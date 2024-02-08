HiQPdf Software Unveiled: A Deep Dive into NTLM Authentication Resolution

USA, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — HiqPdf Software is a company that specializes in developing software tools for creating and manipulating PDF documents. The company’s flagship product is the HiqPdf Library for .NET, which allows users to convert HTML to PDF, SVG, or PNG formats, as well as edit, merge, split, and fill PDF forms. The HiqPdf Library for .NET supports modern web technologies, such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and Web Fonts, and does not require any external dependencies or installations.

In the domain of document conversion and manipulation, HiQPdf Software emerges as a prominent provider of cutting-edge solutions. Their HTML converters come equipped with advanced features tailored to tackle the intricacies of NTLM authentication. By enabling users to establish usernames and passwords, send custom HTTP headers and cookies, and navigate through proxies with configured parameters, HiQPdf Software ensures a smooth and efficient process of converting HTML to PDF.

This feature of HiQPdf Software proves to be particularly beneficial for a diverse range of users, Like:

Developers and IT Professionals: Those dealing with NTLM authentication challenges will find this feature valuable, as it allows seamless resolution by setting the necessary username and password.

Businesses and Individuals: Users seeking enhanced control over web interactions can benefit from the capability to transmit custom HTTP headers and cookies, ensuring a personalized and tailored approach when accessing web pages.

Security-Conscious Users: The feature is advantageous for those navigating through proxies with configured parameters, ensuring secure and efficient communication with web servers.

Diverse Industries and Domains: Given its versatile functionalities, HiQPdf Software appeals to a broad spectrum of users across different industries, providing a reliable solution for HTML to PDF conversion with added security features.

The feature-rich capabilities of HiQPdf Software in handling NTLM authentication, custom HTTP headers, cookies, and proxy configurations empower users with a versatile and robust solution for HTML to PDF conversion. The seamless integration of these features underscores the software’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and efficient solution for diverse user needs in the realm of web content conversion. Avail the benefits: https://www.hiqpdf.com/html-to-pdf-library.aspx by HiQPdf Software.

HiQPdf Software thinks about the well-being of its customers, so it offers post-sales support. You can call them for any queries related to the software at (+ 46) 8-559 25 096, or you can mail them at support@hiqpdf.com.

About the company:

HiQPdf Software provides a solution for those seeking to convert HTML to PDF at their convenience. The company presents an online demonstration of its HTML to PDF conversion tool on its website, accommodating contemporary technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, SVG, jQuery, and Canvas. Through their HTML to PDF converter .NET and HTML to PDF converter C#, HiQPdf Software facilitates the conversion of HTML to PDF for .NET, C#, and ASP.NET environments.