Combining Cloud Computing and AI-driven Insights SoarPods is Raising $10M with FasterCapital

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — SoarPods is a revolutionary platform that brings the power of cloud computing and AI-driven insights to small businesses. It allows businesses to quickly and easily manage their data, automate tasks, and gain valuable insights into their operations. With SoarPods, businesses can quickly launch and scale their operations in the cloud, without the need for any additional hardware or IT staff. The platform offers an intuitive user interface and powerful tools to help businesses get the most out of their data.

SoarPods has joined the Raise Capital program of FasterCapital in order to raise a capital of $10M. The startup is based in the United States and Qatar and was founded by Michele Buckley and Stefan Robin.

Michele Buckley, Founder and director of SoarPods, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to be accepted into FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program. This partnership will provide invaluable resources and expertise to help us accelerate the growth of SoarPods. We are confident that with FasterCapital’s support, we will be able to make a lasting impact in the small business ecosystem.”

The Raise Capital program helps startups get funded and close their seed, series A, series B, or Series C startups. The team at FasterCapital matches the startup with over 155K angel investors and 32K VCs around the world.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “We are delighted to welcome SoarPods to our Program. The innovative approach of SoarPods in enabling small businesses to leverage their data through AI-driven insights aligns perfectly with our mission of supporting groundbreaking startups. We look forward to working closely with the SoarPods team to help them realize their full potential.”

