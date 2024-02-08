EloQ Communications’ Clāra Ly-Le recognized in CIO Global’s “Influential women in PR 2023” list

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2024-Feb-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, the founder and managing director of EloQ Communications, has been named among the “Influential Women in PR 2023” by CIO Global. This recognition highlights her significant contributions to the public relations (PR) and marketing industry, showcasing a journey marked by passion, resilience, and impactful campaigns.

The “Influential Women in PR 2023” list is a testament to the empowering journeys of courageous women who have defied societal norms in the public relations realm. It explores inspiring stories of resilience and determination as these women challenge established norms, paving the way for a new generation to break gender barriers in the public relations landscape.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le‘s journey in PR began with a quest for enlightenment that led her to pursue formal education in the Western world, ultimately culminating in a PhD in Communication. Her academic achievements synergize with her entrepreneurial role as the head of EloQ Communications, enhancing both her agency’s prowess and academic pursuits.

Initially drawn to Chemistry, Dr. Ly-Le’s gradual realization of her passion for communication redirected her toward the world of PR. Over the past decade, she has dedicated herself to evolving and learning within the industry, with a commitment to showcasing the expertise of Vietnamese PR professionals globally.

Reflecting on her inclusion in the “Influential Women in PR 2023” list, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le stated, “I am honored to be recognized among the influential women in PR by CIO Global. This acknowledgment not only reflects my journey but also the collective efforts of the EloQ Communications team in elevating Vietnam’s presence in the global PR and marketing arena. I believe in the power of authenticity, transparent communication, and continuous learning, and these principles have been instrumental in our success.”

Dr. Ly-Le’s commitment extends beyond her role at EloQ Communications. She actively engages in industry and academic endeavors, staying abreast of evolving trends and contributing to advancing PR education. Her multifaceted involvement includes serving as Vice Dean of the Faculty of Public Relations and Communication at Van Lang University, Vietnam, and being re-elected to the Public Relations & Communications Association Asia Pacific (PRCA APAC) regional board in 2022.

At EloQ Communications, Dr. Ly-Le’s leadership has propelled the agency to the forefront of the industry. Under her guidance, the agency has undertaken standout projects, such as the impactful campaign with AstraZeneca during the Covid-19 pandemic, which garnered recognition with prestigious awards. EloQ Communications’ affiliation with PRCA, the world’s largest PR association, reflects Dr. Ly-Le’s commitment to continuous learning and implementing innovative strategies in their PR endeavors.

About Dr. Clāra Ly- Le

As head of EloQ Communications , a Vietnam-based public relations (PR) and marketing agency. Having worked with clients with their market expansion in Vietnam and Southeast Asian markets. Clāra offers consulting services from market entry to marketing solutions, for both national and regional campaigns. Her expertise includes PR & marketing consultancy, crisis communications and strategic planning. Alongside working with clients, Clāra have an active participation in industry and academic conferences as presenter or guest speaker. She also has a side job as a university lecturer.