Martinizing Cleaners, Announces John Cale as The New Owner of Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson, OH

Hudson, OH and Naples, FL, 2024-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Brands, the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, announced John Cale as the new owner of Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson, OH. The dry cleaning plant and store, located at 118 West Streetsboro Street, had been owned by Hudson, Ohio resident Craig Hons.

Hons purchased his Martinizing Cleaners location back in 1996 after spending 21 years in the car rental industry. After 28 amazing years, all as a Martinizing franchise owner, he’s ready to transition to the next chapter.

“I’ve had an incredible run here as a Martinizing owner,” said Hons, 73. “We’ve employed a lot of people over the years and our customers are more like friends. That’s why I’m delighted to be passing the torch to John. My friends will be happy to know they are in very good hands.”

Cale takes over the helm after retiring from a career in technology sales. In looking for a business for his retirement, a friend referred him to a dry cleaning business. Cale did some research into dry cleaning industry and stumbled onto Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson.

“I’d actually been a Martinizing customer and knew Craig’s son Matt from my gym. So, I was already a fan of Martinizing and very comfortable with the level of cleaning and service they provide,” said Cale. “It really made it an easier decision. Craig’s graciousness in staying on to ease the transition was the cherry on top.”

Now in it’s 75th year, Martinizing Cleaners locations offer a wide array of cleaning services, including but not limited to: dry cleaning, shirt laundry, alterations, wash & fold, bulk laundry, leather cleaning, wedding gown cleaning and wedding gown preservation; and comforter cleaning. Martinizing also offers 24/7 access and pickup and delivery for total convenience.

Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson is also a certified Green Earth Cleaner, GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson is the only dry cleaner to clean 100 percent of their orders in town and also have no hazardous waste in their process.

“We want to build on Craig’s legacy of cleaning and service. That includes automation in some areas so we can grow the business, while also looking for partnering opportunities with cleaners in neighboring communities,” said Cale. “Of course, I’m grateful to have Craig around for a while to teach me the art of dry cleaning.”

Hours of operation at Martinizing Cleaners of Hudson, Ohio are Monday through Friday, 8am to 6pm, Saturday, 8am to 3pm.

Martinizing Cleaners—Celebrating 75 years

Now in our 75th year, Martinizing Cleaners, as part of Clean Brands, is among the largest U.S. based dry-cleaning franchise systems with more than 400 locations in seven countries including Canada, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and Peru. Since our founding in 1949, Martinizing remains a trusted, iconic name in dry cleaning in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.martinizing.com/.

About Clean Brands, LLC:

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Cleaners; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 400 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Brands corporate office is located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

