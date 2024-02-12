Lucintel Forecasts Connector Market to Reach $86.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Connector Market is projected to reach an estimated $86.6 billion by 2028 from $74.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in communication and consumer electronics industries, miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronic content in vehicles.

Browse 95 figures / charts and 73 tables in this 195 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in connector market by product type (PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others), end use industry (transportation, consumer electronics, computer and peripherals, industrial, telecom/datacom, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Connectors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the connector market is segmented into PCB (Printed Circuit Board) connectors, fiber optic connectors, rectangular I/O, RF (Radio Frequency) coax, application specific connectors, circular connectors, IC (Integrated circuit) sockets, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PCB connectors market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in the computer, consumer electronics, and communication end use industries.

“Within the connector market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing electronic content in vehicles, increasing need for safety systems, and growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

“Asia pacific will dominate the connector market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing automotive production, growing demand for tablets and smartphones, and growth in demand for home appliances.

Major players of connector market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Volex PLC, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Aptiv Plc., Hirose Electric Co., Rosenberger, Yazaki Co., Luxshare ICT, Samtec Inc. are among the major connector providers.

