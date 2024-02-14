Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aviation Insurance Market to Reach $5.39 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aviation insurance market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aviation and business and general aviation markets. The global aviation insurance market is expected to reach an estimated $5.39 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in air passenger traffic, more innovation in technology, and rising government initiatives towards passenger safety.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aviation insurance market to 2030 by insurance type (public liability insurance, passenger liability insurance, ground risk hull insurance not-in-motion, ground risk hull insurance in-motion, combined single limit, and in flight insurance), application (commercial aviation, business and general aviation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, public liability insurance, passenger liability insurance, combined single limit, and in-flight insurance are the major segments of aviation insurance market by insurance type.

Lucintel forecasts that passenger liability insurance is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to strict government regulations.

Download sample by clicking on aviation insurance market

Within this market, commercial aviation will remain the larger segment due to high risk of accidents and large number of passengers and crew.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising government regulations and significantly growing air travel in the region.

Allianz, AXA, American International, Chubb, USAA, Marsh, and Aon are the major suppliers in the aviation insurance market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056