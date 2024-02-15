Lucintel Forecasts 3D Printing Materials Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the 3D Printing Materials Market is projected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping to final product manufacturing and reduction in manufacturing cost.

Browse 91 figures / charts and 77 tables in this 151 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D printing materials market by end use industry (automotive, aerospace, consumer, medical, and others), material (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), technology (fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering/multi jet fusion, stereolithography/digital light processing, material jetting, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Photopolymers market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the 3D printing materials market is segmented into photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the photopolymers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand in medical, consumer electronic, and aerospace industries.

“Within the 3D printing materials market, the medical segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the medical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of 3D printing in medical devices and tissue engineering products.

“Asia pacific will dominate the 3D printing materials market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of 3D printing technology and increasing adoption of 3D printing materials in medical and dental implants.

Major players of 3D printing materials market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam AB (GE), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Voxeljet AG, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Arkema SA, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Carpenter Technology, 3T-AM are among the major 3D printing materials providers.

