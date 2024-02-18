Future Electronics Announces the Launch of NXP’s Newest MCUs in MCX Family: N and A Series

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce the launch of NXP’s latest additions to the MCX Series: the N Series and A Series of Microcontrollers (MCUs).

These cutting-edge additions to the MCX portfolio offer expanded scalability, breakthrough product capabilities, simplified system design, and a developer-focused experience, further solidifying NXP’s position at the forefront of embedded solutions.

The MCX Series, known for its comprehensive selection of Arm® Cortex®-M based MCUs, has been enhanced with the introduction of the N and A Series. These new series deliver unparalleled performance and efficiency, catering to the evolving demands of the embedded systems market.

To learn more about the product solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/nxp-mcx-n-mcx-a-microcontrollers.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,200 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 47 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

