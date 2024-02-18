Future Electronics received the Pilz Award for Delivering Outstanding Customer Support and Supply Chain Solutions

Posted on 2024-02-18 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the Pilz Award for 2023.

On September 20, 2023, Future Electronics’ Steve Appenrodt and Denis Keller from the Stuttgart Branch attended the official ceremony hosted at the Pilz headquarters. Distributors, suppliers, and business partners from across the electronics industry were in attendance at this prestigious event.

The evening opened with a speech from Pilz CEO, Thomas Pilz, who outlined the company’s history and thanked partners such as Future Electronics for their role in Pilz’s success.

The Pilz Award was delivered to Future Electronics by Pilz’s Lukas Kirden, Purchase Manager for Passive and Discretes; Kai Wenz, Vice President of Purchasing; Ruben Conzelmann, Vice President of Production and Logistics; and Thomas Pilz, Owner and CEO.

Future Electronics was chosen as the 2023 recipient thanks to the company’s outstanding customer support and supply chain solutions. This award represents the amazing performance of Future Electronics‘ Stuttgart Team and Pilz’s trust in the organization. Future Electronics is extremely proud and grateful to have received the Pilz Award.

Pilz is a global supplier of automation components, systems and services. Pilz never compromises when it comes to safety for humans, machines and the environment. As a family business steeped in tradition, with a worldwide presence, they aim to be a reliable partner. Pilz is known as The spirit of safety.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution