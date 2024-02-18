Meet Axis Electrical in DistribuElec’24 – Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India, a frontrunner in innovative electrical solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in DistribuElec’24 from 16th to 18th January 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the power distribution domain. The event is scheduled in Mumbai, and Axis Electrical is set to rekindle the spirit of innovation with its wide range of electrical solutions.

Event Details

Event: DistribuElec’24

DistribuElec’24 Date: 16th to 18th January 2024

16th to 18th January 2024 Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India

Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India Axis Electrical Stall: H3 A5

The event serves as a platform for Axis Electrical to engage with industry professionals, project stakeholders, and enthusiasts seeking cutting-edge solutions for their diverse electrical requirements. As a critical player in the electrical sector, Axis Electrical is committed to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for power distribution efficiency and reliability.

Join Us at DistribuElec’24

Axis Electrical invites all stakeholders, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to visit stall H3 A5 at DistribuElec’24. It’s an excellent opportunity to explore the future of power distribution and witness the impact of Axis Electricals’ advanced solutions firsthand.

Why are we going to DistribuELEC 2024?

As the anticipation builds, DistribuELEC 2024 emerges as the most significant phenomenon in the realm of electricity, poised to bring together international buyers and sellers in the largest meeting of its kind. The 6th edition of DistribuELEC is designed to be the ultimate convergence point for Power Distribution stakeholders, including DISCOM, Consumers, Electrical Operational Technology (OT), and Information Technology (IT). This monumental exhibition is set to transform the landscape of power distribution, providing a platform for conducting business and fostering collaboration.

What to Expect at Axis Electricals’ Stall

Innovative Solutions: Explore Axis Electricals' latest range of innovative electrical solutions designed to meet evolving power distribution needs.

Expert Consultation: Engage with our team of experts, who will be on hand to provide insights, answer queries, and discuss tailored solutions for your specific requirements.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry professionals, experts, and leaders to foster collaborations and partnerships.

About Axis India: Axis India is a leading provider of electrical protection solutions, offering a wide range of products and services for various industries in over 80+ Countries. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Axis India delivers cutting-edge solutions that ensure electrical systems’ protection, reliability, and efficiency.

For more information about this exhibition, please visit https://www.ieema-rbsm.in/download.php.

To get a quote or to talk to our industry expert, visit our contact us section.