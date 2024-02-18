Supply Chain Management Market Envisions US$ 78.5 Billion Valuation by 2033

The supply chain management market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry’s value is anticipated to increase from US$ 25.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 78.5 Billion by 2033 end.

The market for supply chain management is witnessing an upward market direction as the adoption of this software is surging among multiple firms and organizations. This could be ascribed to the growing cognizance pertaining to efficiency-promoting attributes of SCM software while sourcing raw materials, assembling, and manufacturing goods or products. Supply chain management solutions also assist with financial information, tracking inventory and warehouse, product delivery, managing order entry, etc. All these benefits of using SCM solutions are projected to push the market forward in the forthcoming years.

Further on, SCM solution allows strategic management of work with the firm’s distribution network, thus promoting market growth. Supply chain management is witnessing increased adoption among SMEs and startups. The system offers the benefits of an IT department via a cloud management system sans any employment of additional staff at additional costs. This allows in-house employees to concentrate on daily business operations. The flexibility of cloud-based SCM storage provides scalability, which is significant for SMEs.

Key Takeaways from the Supply Chain Management Market Report:

The United States is projected to sustain its dominant market position in the forecast period by attaining US$ 16.6 B illio n by 2033 end. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the meantime. The market growth can be attributed to the huge presence of adopters of such software in the region.

by 2033 end. The market is projected to grow at a in the meantime. The market growth can be attributed to the huge presence of adopters of such software in the region. The fastest growing market for SCM software and services in China. The country is predicted to witness blistering growth rate of 11.8% CAGR over the forecast period. Growing opportunities and investments in SCM solutions are anticipated to drive market growth.

over the forecast period. Growing opportunities and investments in SCM solutions are anticipated to drive market growth. Japan is forecast to arrive at a market valuation of US$ 6.7 B illio n by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2023-2033. Surging investments by Japan to reduce its supply chain insecurity is expected to propel the market growth.

by 2033, growing at a between 2023-2033. Surging investments by Japan to reduce its supply chain insecurity is expected to propel the market growth. On the basis of solution, the software segment is estimated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, in comparison to its counterpart. The segment is forecast to exhibit 12.8% CAGR during the stipulated time-frame.

is estimated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, in comparison to its counterpart. The segment is forecast to exhibit during the stipulated time-frame. On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises are projected to lead with the largest market share. Over the forecast period, large enterprises segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%. Rising adoption of SCM solutions by large enterprises to integrate into the existing inventory and software is propelling segment growth.

News Featuring Market Developments by Companies Providing Supply Chain Management Solutions:

In February 2022, Oracle launched Supplier Rebate Management, which is a new solution under the category of Oracle Fusion Cloud Channel Revenue Management.

In February 2022, Oracle revealed that Bharti Airtel opted for Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP to simplify and digitize its planning, finance, and supply chain processes.

Leading Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

IBM Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Kinaxis

Others

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, Descartes revealed that the company’s ShipRush less-than-truckload (LTL) and multi-carrier parcel shipping solution has been incorporated with its set of e-commerce Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). With this incorporation, the customers will now be able to enhance their shipping and warehouse performance via a unified solution.

In June 2021, at its global SAPPHIRE NOW conference, SAP unveiled the first step toward creating the world’s largest business network with SAP Business Network, which will bring together Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network, and SAP Asset Intelligence Network. To support this central announcement, SAP is also announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernize and digitalize their business processes to become intelligent enterprises.

Supply Chain Management Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

Software Integrated SCM Platform/Suite Supply Chain Planning Warehouse Management Software Transportation Management Software Sourcing & Procurement Order Management Others Standalone Solutions

Services Outsource Supply Chain Management Services Integration & Implementation Services Support & Maintenance Services Consulting Services



By Deployment:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharma

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

