PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI LAUNCHES LAKSHADWEEP’S REVOLUTIONARY ON-GRID SOLAR PROJECT WITH CUTTING-EDGE BATTERY STORAGE

In a historic moment for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, inaugurated the region's first on-grid solar project with a cutting-edge Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) today. Developed by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), New Delhi, this transformative initiative spans the islands of Kavaratti and Agatti, boasting a combined solar capacity of 1.7 MW and a sophisticated 1.4 MWh battery storage facility at Kavaratti.

Over its projected technical lifetime, this initiative is expected to generate commercial savings of approximately INR 250 crore. The reduction of diesel consumption by up to 190 lakh litres and offsetting 58,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions underscores its significance in promoting green energy.

Kushagra Nandan, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO, SunSource Energy said, “We are immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in this groundbreaking project. It not only supports the energy transition of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep but also aligns with our commitment at SunSource Energy to advance sustainable projects that make a lasting impact and contribute to our country’s ambitious net-zero goals. We are delighted that Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. chose us for this project.”

Mr. Shreedhar Singh, Additional General Manager, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. said, “This project addresses the energy challenges of Lakshadweep and aligns seamlessly with the broader national objective of promoting green energy. We believe it will pave the way for more resilient and clean energy solutions for island regions across the country. We extend our appreciation to the Lakshadweep Administration and the Electricity department for their support and acknowledge the expertise demonstrated by SunSource Energy in executing this challenging project.”

SunSource Energy, a subsidiary of the 125-year-old Dutch multinational SHV Energy, stands as a leading provider of solar-based energy and storage solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, the company manages the entire lifecycle of distributed solar projects, with a robust portfolio deployed, contracted, and under development across 20+ states in India. For more information, visit www.sunsource-energy.com.

