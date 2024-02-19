Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Meeting the Growing Needs of Medical Transportation

Kolkata, India, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — With the increase in medical complications after the COVID-19 outbreak it has become essential for an emergency medical transport company to be on their toes to arrange an appropriate, speedy, and safe medical relocation service for patients without wasting much time in the logistical planning. Vedanta Air Ambulance is leading the industry by serving the quick repatriation needs of patients with a 24/7 operational Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that is considered to be a beneficial solution for relocating critically ill or heavily injured patients to their choice of medical facility without any trouble.

In case of medical emergencies contacting our helpline team would be extremely beneficial for the patients as they will be provided with immediate assistance and later a case-specific medical evacuation service. Our dedicated team works closely with the patients to coordinate the best possible care and relocation service as per your underlying needs. Our case managing professionals at Air Ambulance from Kolkata provide the best support in times of emergency and offer the right help at the right time.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Promises to Meet All Your Urgent Needs with Efficiency

The emergency evacuation needs of the patients are met effectively by the team that is employed at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati so that the journey to the chosen destination turns out to be in the favor of the patients. We promise the availability of a skilled bunch of medical staff that is trained in offering the right medical attention and treatment to the patients during the process of transportation. Booking for our service is available any time of the day or night without any time restrictions!

At an event when our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati received a request regarding the transfer of patients from Guwahati to Kolkata for better treatment, we made sure all the details related to the health of the ailing individual were taken into consideration before scheduling the evacuation mission. We equipped the flight with all the essential medical equipment that would have made the journey risk-free and comfortable for the patients and ensured a medical staff was available all along the journey to offer the right treatment until the process was completed. With the availability of an intensive care setting inside the air ambulance, it became easier for us to shift patients from one location to the other without causing any trouble or trauma on the way.