Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Plans for the Medical Evacuation to be Risky Free for the Patients

Patient shifting transport should be comfortable and safe so that the journey doesn't seem to be discomforting for the ailing individuals and the relocation process ends without hampering their medical condition. Choosing Angel Air Ambulance for the transportation of patients can be in the favor of the patients as we deliver end-to-end comfort while traveling via Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata which is operational 24/7 to cater to the emergency requests of the patients. With our quick response, you can get the best service within no time and the guarantee of traveling in a risk-free and safe manner.

Keeping the health of the patients stable throughout the journey is the main focus of our team and we put all our efforts into making the evacuation mission stress-free and safe from beginning to end. We are capable of offering bed-to-bed transfer that makes the journey filled with comfort and maintains the continuity of care until the evacuation mission ends. At Air Ambulance from Kolkata, we guarantee life-saving facilities that can be efficient for the health and well-being of the patients.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Offers Services According to the Necessities of the Patients

The dedicated fleet of medically configured air ambulance jets at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is on standby 24/7 and provides rapid relocation and medically approved transports to patients both domestically and internationally. In more than a decade of air ambulance operations, our team has been involved in delivering more than thousands of successful Air Medical transportation missions that have been beneficial in shifting plenty of lives every year.

Whenever our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati is contacted for scheduling a medical repatriation mission for a patient we have never refrained from helping them out. Once we were requested to arrange an air ambulance transfer for a patient suffering from tuberculosis who needed continuous oxygen support all along the journey so that he didn’t experience any difficulties during the journey. For his convenience, we installed all the essential medical equipment and supplies inside the air ambulance making it possible for the journey to be favorable for the patients, and made room for a transport ventilator to ensure risk-free relocation. With the help of our efficient team, we were able to shift patients without any casualties caused on the way!