Your Premier Destination for Exceptional Dental Care in Portland

Dental Implants

Portland, OR, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — City Dental proudly announces its position as the leading Portland dentist, offering unparalleled services to patients seeking top-notch dental care in the area.

Conveniently located in the heart of Portland, City Dental stands out as a beacon of excellence in the dental industry. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, including Dr. Jason Bajuscak,  City Dental is committed to providing comprehensive dental solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

At City Dental, patients can expect a wide range of services designed to promote optimal oral health and enhance smiles. From routine cleanings and exams to advanced dental implants in Portland, We offers everything necessary to achieve and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile.

With a focus on patient convenience, City Dental offers flexible scheduling options to accommodate busy lifestyles. Additionally, the practice accepts most major insurance plans, making quality dental care accessible and affordable for all residents of Portland and the surrounding areas.

Whether patients are seeking routine preventive care or specialized treatments, they can trust City Dental to deliver outstanding results. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for patient care, City Dental continues to set the standard for dental excellence in Portland.

For more information about City Dental or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.citydentalportland.com or call 503-227-2883.

About City Dental:

City Dental is a leading dental practice located in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to providing exceptional dental care to patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Karl Shao,  the team at City Dental offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, and more.

Contact

City Dental

Address: 511 SW 10th Ave Suite 704, Portland, OR 97205, United States

Phone: 503-227-2883

Website: www.portlandcitydental.com

