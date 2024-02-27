Organic Follow Up Formula Market | Nourishing Growth: Current Landscape and Industry Projections

The Organic Follow Up Formula Market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of organic products’ health benefits. This market segment focuses on organic baby formulas specifically designed to cater to infants’ nutritional needs while avoiding synthetic additives and harmful chemicals.

The market for organic follow up formulas is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 197.5 billion in sales by 2032, up from US$ 68.3 billion in 2022.

The standard also states that the products are not the breast-milk substitutes and shall not be presented as such. Organic follow up formula are the formulas for infants from age six to 12 or 24 months. These organic follow up formula is fortified with prebiotics and long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Since, the iron store of the infants depletes after the six months from birth, to make up the higher dietary intake organic follow up formula contains higher levels of iron and vitamin D. The increasing inclination of the mothers to buy consumer products intended for infants and kids is propelling the sales of organic follow up formula.

Increased Awareness about the Benefits of the Organic Follow Up Formula is Expected to Surge the Demand for the Product in the Global Market

The global organic follow up formula industry is driven by the changing perception of the consumers and increasing spending on infant products and goods. More and more consumers are getting aware of the importance of the products, including organic follow up formula in the physical and mental development of the infants.

The required nutritional components that are not supplied through the generally given diet, are sufficiently supplied by organic follow up formula. Moreover, the organic follow up formula in the market is fortified with ingredients such as DHA, omega-3, omega-6, iron, and vitamin D and has improved digestibility and immune boosting characteristics.

Manufacturers of organic follow up formula are investing in the research and development activities to launch new products regularly with improved characteristics. The new products with enhanced and improved characteristics are likely to tract the consumers are increasing the sales of the organic follow up formula in the global market.

Organic follow up formula has promising future in African countries, since the undernourished and malnourished percentage of children is the highest in the region. The governments of African countries are taking action to improve the situation by launching more and more fortified food products in the market. This is likely to create more opportunity for the manufacturers of the organic follow up formula in the global market.

Organic Follow Up Formula Market: Regional Analysis

The market for organic follow up formula is robust in North American and European region and occupies a major share in the global organic follow up formula. The major share is supported by the higher consumer household spending, improvements in the business investment, and large share in the world GDP.

However, the opportunity in the global organic follow up formula is a promising in the Asia Pacifica and Middle Eastern and African region. The birth rate is the highest in the African countries, followed by Asian countries, which is expected to impact highly on the consumption of baby products.

Also, increasing middle-class population, increasing middle-class income, and increasing consumer disposable income are likely to affect positively on the global organic follow up formula industry.

Organic Follow Up Formula Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the organic follow up formula market are:

Bellamy’s Organic

Danone S.A.

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Nutrimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Wockhardt Nutrition

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Organic Follow Up Formula market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as form, grade, and end use.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Organic Follow Up Formula Market Segmentation

The organic follow up formula industry can be segmented on the basis of nature, product type, end use, and distribution channel.

On the basis of form, the organic follow-up formula market can be segmented as:

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of distribution channel, the organic follow-up formula market can be segmented as:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Retail Format

