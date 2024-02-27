Global Intelligent Packaging Market Poised to Hit US$ 56.0 Billion by 2033, Fueled by 9.0% CAGR

The global intelligent packaging market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a valuation of US$ 23.6 billion in 2023 and an impressive US$ 56.0 billion by 2033. This surge reflects a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% between 2023 and 2033.

Key Market Insights:

Demand Dynamics for Intelligent Packaging:

Intelligent packaging sales are set to escalate significantly over the next decade, with top companies anticipated to command a market share of nearly 35 to 40% by 2022. The burgeoning demand for interactive packaging/data carriers and active packaging is expected to drive market growth, accounting for approximately 72% of the market share over the forecast period. This trend is attributed to the increasing need for user-friendly packaging and high-quality products. Factors Driving Market Expansion:

The intrinsic demand for track-and-trace packaging, particularly in the food & beverage industry, is a key driver propelling the sales of intelligent packaging. Moreover, the market is witnessing a rapid shift towards next-generation packaging solutions such as anti-microbial packaging, catering to the growing need for protecting sensitive products during storage and transportation. Additionally, the rising demand for security and tracking solutions, coupled with the popularity of active and interactive packaging solutions, is expected to fuel market growth.

Several factors contribute to this growth, including the rising demand for protecting sensitive products during storage and transportation, a swift shift towards next-generation packaging like anti-microbial solutions, and a high demand for security and tracking solutions. Additionally, the market benefits from the popularity of active and interactive packaging solutions, the development of advanced and sustainable packaging features, and a focus on enhancing consumer engagement. The adoption of advanced intelligent medical packaging further adds to the growth prospects of the intelligent packaging market.

Future Business Growth Opportunities:

Integration of IoT Technology: As Internet of Things (IoT) technology advances, intelligent packaging will become more interconnected, allowing for real-time tracking, monitoring, and data collection throughout the supply chain. Increased Demand for Traceability and Transparency: Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and traceability in the products they purchase. Intelligent packaging solutions can provide detailed information about a product’s origins, ingredients, and environmental impact, driving consumer trust and loyalty. Customization and Personalization: Intelligent packaging offers opportunities for customization and personalization, allowing brands to tailor product packaging to individual consumer preferences and behavior. This can enhance brand engagement and customer satisfaction. Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency: Intelligent packaging solutions can streamline supply chain processes, reducing costs and improving efficiency. From inventory management to logistics optimization, intelligent packaging can help companies optimize their operations and respond more effectively to market demands. Integration with Sustainable Practices: The integration of intelligent packaging with sustainable practices, such as eco-friendly materials and reduced waste, presents significant growth opportunities. Consumers are increasingly seeking environmentally friendly products, and intelligent packaging can help companies meet these demands while also reducing their environmental footprint.

Trends in the Intelligent Packaging Industry:

NFC and RFID Technology: Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology are driving innovation in intelligent packaging, enabling features such as product authentication, anti-counterfeiting measures, and interactive consumer experiences. Smart Sensors and Data Analytics: Smart sensors embedded in packaging materials collect valuable data throughout the product lifecycle. Combined with advanced analytics, this data can provide insights into consumer behavior, supply chain efficiency, and product quality, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and improve business outcomes. Augmented Reality (AR) Integration: Augmented reality technologies are being integrated into intelligent packaging to create immersive brand experiences and enhance consumer engagement. AR-enabled packaging allows consumers to access additional product information, interactive content, and virtual experiences using smartphones or other devices. Blockchain for Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology is being increasingly adopted in intelligent packaging to enhance transparency, traceability, and security throughout the supply chain. By recording transactions and data in a decentralized and immutable ledger, blockchain enables greater trust and accountability in the provenance of products. Focus on Convenience and User Experience: Intelligent packaging solutions are evolving to prioritize convenience and user experience. Features such as easy opening, resealability, and portion control are becoming more common, catering to consumer preferences for convenience-oriented packaging designs.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is expected to hold the largest share in the North American market, accounting for nearly 85% of regional sales through 2031.

Germany is projected to emerge as one of the most remunerative markets in Europe, contributing around 1/5th of the overall revenue share in the region by 2031.

India is estimated to dominate the South Asia intelligent packaging market, accounting for more than 45% of the regional demand through 2031.

The market in Japan is forecast to witness swift growth, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

In terms of technology, interactive/data carriers packaging is anticipated to hold the dominant share, accounting for 44% of the sales by 2031.

key players:

Amcor plc. Crown Holding Inc. 3M Company CCL Industries Inc. Huhtamaki Global DS Smith Avery Dennison Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Tetra Pak International S.A. Sealed Air Corporation Stora Enso Oyj WestRock Company Ball Corporation Mondi Plc. International Paper Company Georgia-Pacific LLC UPM-Kymmene Oyj Coveris Holdings S.A. DuPont Teijin Films US Sigma Plastics Group Timestrip UK Ltd. Varcode, Ltd. Temptime Corporation DeltaTrak, Inc. EVIGENCE SENSORS JRI Company Vitsab International AB LAXCEN TECHNOLOGY INC. APK-ID STARNFC Technologies Ltd.

Intelligent Packaging Industry Segmentation:

By Technology:

Indicators Time-Temperature Indicators Gas & Integrity Indicators Freshness Indicators

Sensors

Interactive Packaging/Data Carriers Quick-response (QR Codes) Barcodes Radio Frequency Identification (RFIDs) Near Field Communications (NFCs) Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Active Packaging Oxygen Scavengers Ethylene Absorbers Moisture Scavengers Anti-microbial Packaging



By Level of Packaging:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

By Application:

Bottles and Jars

Blisters

Trays & Clamshells

Cans

Boxes & Cartons

Vials, Ampoules, & Prefilled Syringes

Bags & Pouches

Films & Wraps

Mailers

Labels, Tapes, & Tags

By End Use:

Food Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Dairy Products Bakery & Confectionary Processed Food Ready to Eat Food Other Food Products

Beverage

Healthcare Medical Devices Medical Supplies Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Logistics & Transport

Consumer Electronics

Personal Care & Homecare

Other Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

