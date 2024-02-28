Robot Operating System Market to Reach US$ 490.3 Million by 2033: An Impressive Surge with 5.7% CAGR

The worldwide robot operating systems market was worth approximately US$ 249.2 million in 2021. Over the next decade, it is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.7%. By 2033, it is anticipated that the market will reach a value of US$ 490.3 million. This growth can be attributed to the rising trend of automation and the rapid technological advancements in this field.

Industrial Application of Robot operating system to generate more revenue

Robot operating system features like improved vision and path/grasp planning may make manufacturing robotic applications that were previously technically impractical or prohibitively expensive viable. The industrial sector experienced a CAGR of 6.2% from 2015 to 2021.

The US to Hold Largest Market Share of the Robot Operating System Market

The US generated the highest revenue in the robot operating system market in 2021. The rapid urbanization and technological advancement are boosting the adoption of robotics in industrial and commercial areas which is the key factor driving the market in the US, it holds a market share of US$ 90.2 Million in 2021. The US is expected to account for US$ 154.3 Million in revenue by 2032.

Robot Operating System Market: Competition Insights

The key companies operating in the robot operating system market include ABB Group, Clearpath Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Husarion, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, DENSO Robotics, Omron Corporation, Universal Robotics, iRobot Corporation, Stanley Innovation, Rethink Robotics, Kuka AG, Microsoft, Toshiba Corporation, Stäubli Mechatronics Company, and Yamaha Robotics

Some of the recent developments by key providers of robot operating are as follows:

In June 2022, ABB Group launched two products OmniVance Compact Cell FlexArc and OmniVance Machining Cell, under the new OmniVance brand. The OmniVance FlexArc Compact Cell makes welding better quicker and more efficient while saving space and OmniVance Machining Cell increases productivity in up

to eight different programs while the software drastically reduces set-up time, calibration, and functionality.

In May 2022, Clearpath Robotics launched TURTLE BOT 4, an open-source robotics platform. The Turtle Bot 4 is a fully expandable mobile robotic platform with better sensing, increased payload capacity, ROS 2 support, less costly, and auto-docking capabilities for developers, educators, and researchers.

In May 2022, iRobot Corporation announced iRobot OS. iRobot OS works on the Roomba j7 and J7+ robot vacuums. The operating system is also able to make suggestions like proposing a different cleaning schedule during pet shedding seasons.

In April 2022, ABB Group launched high-speed alignment software. The new software offer manufacturers the potential to increase the speed of 6-axis robots by 70% and accuracy by 50%.

Key Segments Covered in Robot Operating System Industry Survey

Robot Operating System Market by Type:

Commercial Robots

Stationary

Portable

Industrial Robots

SARA

Articulated

Cartesian

Linear

Others

Robot Operating System Market by Application:

Commercial

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Agricultural & Farming

Others

Industrial:

Automotive

Electronics

Information Technology

Food & Packaging

Rubber & Plastics

Logistics and Warehousing

Others (Metal, energy)

Robot Operating System Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

