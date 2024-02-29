Riding the Surge in Demand for Whole-Wheat Flour Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2032

The whole wheat flour market is expected to grab a stronghold in the global market at a promising CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The global market holds a projected revenue of US$ 72.71 Bn in 2022, and this value is likely to cross US$ 130.34 Bn by the end of 2032.

Whole wheat flour is refined from whole wheat kernels into small, vitamin-and-mineral-loaded fuel, and fiber-rich for incorporation into healthier foods. Whole-wheat flour is a basic food ingredient, and it includes the endosperm, bran, and wheat grain germ which provides it a little darker color thus making it more wholesome. The incorporation of whole-wheat flour in the baking of bread and other baked goods is increasing prominently owing to the growing demand for healthy foods and the rising number of health-conscious consumers.

Healthful living is recognized as one of the megatrends, with whole-wheat flour being titled out as an example of this on-going trend in action, and customers’ favorite for naturally functional foods.

However, the factors that could take down the growth of the whole-wheat flour industry includes, harder accessibility, costlier, and decreased shelf life.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9617

Millennials Impelling Growth for the Whole-Wheat Flour Market

As whole-wheat flour gives a more pleasant flavor and a chew with great character, it is gaining significant prominence among those going for healthier foods.

Millennials are leading the charge for whole grain baked good, which in turn is providing a significant boost to the whole-wheat flour industry .

In an interview for Food Business News, it was discovered that half of the consumers are interested in whole-wheat flour and one in every four shoppers is going for whole-wheat flour.

Also, according to the data issued by the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the whole-wheat flour production accounted for just over 5% of United States flour production in 2017.

Also, it has been observed that the whole-wheat flour products that are shipped from distributors to foodservice operators, increased by more than 15% in 2017.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market: Key Developments

In July 2018, Ardent Mills announced its plans to collaborate with Arcadia Biosciences Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, on wheat innovation. The project aims to improve the overall flavor of whole-wheat flour and extend the shelf life.

In March 2016, The King Arthur Flour Company introduced an identity preserved 100% whole grain whole-wheat flour.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market: Regional Analysis

Whole-wheat flour is growing at an astonishing rate — proving in the market after market that customers worldwide are beginning to understand the importance of enjoying more whole-wheat flour.

Whole-wheat flour is considered a favorite superfood in Central and Latin America due to its nutritional values and distinct taste.

Whole-wheat flour is considered one of the most extensive and vital resources for many native individuals in North America.

In India and the United Kingdom, white wheat is commonly used for making whole-wheat flour instead of red as in the U.S.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9617

Whole-Wheat Flour Industry: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Whole-Wheat Flour market are:

The King Arthur Flour Company

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Gold Medal (General Mills)

Georgia Organics

Stone Ground (Arrowhead Mills)

Wheat Montana

Anson Mills

Heartland Mill Inc.

Siemer Milling Company

Lindsey Mills

Hodgson Mills

General Mills

Ardent Mills

Wilkins Rogers Mills

Prestige Group of Industries

Conagra Mills

Sunrise Flour Mill

Kishan Exports

Natural Way Mills

Belize (Archer Daniels Midland)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Whole-Wheat Flour industry and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

Whole-Wheat Flour Market Segmentation

The Whole-Wheat Flour market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented as:

Whole Wheat Pancake Flour

Whole Wheat Bread Flour

Whole Wheat Pizza Flour

Whole Wheat Cracker Flour

On the basis of nature, the market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of applications, the market can be segmented as:

Bakery Products

Bread

Biscuits

Buns

Rolls

Cookies

Sweet Goods

Desserts

Tortillas

Others

On the basis of packaging, the market can be segmented as:

Bags

Supersacks

Bulk Tankers

On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

General Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9617

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com