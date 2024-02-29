Artworks by Radcliffe Bailey and Pietro Consagra Lead The Way at Ahlers & Ogletree auction Held February 23rd in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, 2024-Feb-29 — /EPR Network/ — A large and important early mixed media assemblage by Radcliffe Bailey (Ga., 1968-2023) sold for $66,550 and a painted iron sculpture by Pietro Consagra (Italian, 1920-2005) climbed to $57,475 at a 458-lot Art Deco to Post-Modern Art & Design auction held February 23rd by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery at 788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW.

The mixed media assemblage by the late Southern African American artist Radcliffe Bailey, titled The Magic City (1994,) was pulled from the outstanding private collection of Bill Stewart. It was made from a combination of door, carpet, beeswax, dried flowers, iron brands, collage, tar and photos. The monumental work, 80 inches tall by 131 ¾ inches wide, more than doubled its $30,000 high estimate.

The sculpture by Consagra, executed in 1966, was titled Ferro Transparente Blanco. The work was signed and dated to the base and stood 27 ¼ inches tall. In 1947, Consagra was among the founding members of the Forma 1 group of artists, who advocated both Marxism and structured abstraction.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, which featured contemporary and modern art and furniture, plus the private collection of Atlanta interior designer Bill Stewart. Online bidding was facilitated by Ahlers & Ogletree’s platform, bid.AandOAuctions.com, plus LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. All prices quoted here include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

A large 1988 oil on canvas painting by the French artist Andre Brasilier (b. 1929), titled Chant du Soir (Evening Song), was artist signed to the lower right, titled and initialed en verso ($36,300). The canvas was impressive, at 38 ½ inches by 51 ¼ inches, while the frame measured 48 ¼ inches by 61 inches.

A large oil on canvas painting by Robert Beauchamp (N.Y., 1923-1995), titled Number Thirty-Seven (circa 1982-1983), signed and dated en verso, blasted through its $3,000-$5,000 estimate to finish at $36,300. The 78 inch by 103 ½ inch work (canvas, less frame) was exhibited at the Asheville Museum.

A mixed media artwork by Todd Murphy (Ga., 1962-2020), titled Woman with Microphone (1995), 96 ½ inches by 72 ¼ inches, was ink signed, dated and inscribed. It knocked down for $22,990. Murphy’s large-scale paintings, digital prints and sculptures explored images of flora, fauna and bodily forms.

A Samuel Accoceberry for Collection Particuliere (French) ‘Rough’ brushed oak dining table, with a biomorphic top and raised on rounded pillar legs, marked ‘CP’ to underside to the top, more than doubled its $8,000 high estimate to hit $16,940. The table was 96 inches wide by 42 ½ inches deep.

A sheet copper and wire Hinged Poem Dress #3 by Lesley Dill (American, b. 1950), 62 inches tall by 22 inches wide, fetched $13,310. It was embedded with a quote from Catalan poet Salvador Espriu (1913-1985), saying: “I have given my whole life to words / chewed this dog hunger into a long meal.”

An oil on canvas floral rendering of Three Gold Iris (1976) by Lowell Blair Nesbitt (Md., 1933-1993), depicting dark yellow flowers on a stem, was signed, titled and dated ($13,310). The canvas was large, at 85 inches tall by 45 inches wide, while the frame was 85 ½ inches in height by 46 ¼ inches wide.

What would an art auction be without Pablo Picasso? A 1960 collotype with color stencil on Arches paper by the Cubist-Surrealist master (1881-1973), titled L’Etreinte, was pencil signed to the lower right and numbered (“122/125”) to the lower left. ($12,100). A Paris stamp showed the edition number.

A Phoenix Glass Company Vaseline glass Ruba Rombic fish bowl designed by Rubin Haley and executed circa 1930 sold within estimate for $10,890. The bowl was resting on a cast iron tripod stand with a raised geometric decoration. The bowl was 14 ¼ inches in diameter; the stand 25 inches tall.

An untitled paint on wood and foam core rendering of a Red Shack by Beverly Buchanan (American, 1940-2015), created in 1988 and 15 ¾ inches tall, was signed and dated underside of the roof overhang and was acquired directly from the artist at a 1988 National Black Arts Festival. It went for $9,680.

A pair of mid-20th century Edward Wormley (American, 1907-1995) for Dunbar (North Carolina) mahogany wingback and cane lounge chairs, model 6016, featuring tufted green velvet cushions and marked ‘Dunbar’ on decking fabric, bested their $3,000-$5,000 estimate by realizing $9,075.

A glazed ceramic vessel by Claude Conover (American, 1907-1994), titled Octli, 19 inches tall by 15 ¾ inches in diameter, was signed and titled to the underside. It changed hands for $8,470. Conover’s large pots were his best work but he also made other forms, such as bowls, lamps and ceramic animals.

An oil and mixed media on canvas painting by Jose Maria Riera y Arago (Spanish, b. 1954), titled Red and Black Airplane (2002), signed lower right and dated lower left, came into the auction with a modest $800-$1,600 but sold for $8,470. It was 27 ½ inches by 57 ¾ inches (canvas, less the frame).

A pair of circa 1960s black walnut ‘Grass-Seated’ chairs by George Nakashima (American 1905-1990), having a round back over spindle supports, resting on a woven grass seat and raised on turned legs, apparently unmarked, from the collection of Debbie Ellis, St. Mary’s, Ga., hit $7,865.

Next up for Ahlers & Ogletree is a Fine Estates auction on March 27th and 28th, followed by a Fine Jewelry & Timepieces auction on April 26th. Both will be held online and live in the Atlanta gallery.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree, please visit http://www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Ahlers & Ogletree:

Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you may call them directly at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com. To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.