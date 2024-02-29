Global Antidiabetics Industry Thriving at 10.9% YoY Growth, Enroot to US$ 223 Billion by 2032 | Unveils FMI’s Comprehensive Analysis

The Global Antidiabetics Industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, showcasing a substantial increase in valuation from US$ 80.4 billion in 2021 to an estimated US$ 89.2 billion in 2022. This noteworthy expansion is marked by an impressive year-on-year growth rate of 10.9%, laying a solid foundation for a compelling trajectory over the next decade.

The industry’s resilience and potential for sustained growth are highlighted by projections that foresee an impressive leap in valuation. By 2032, the Global Antidiabetics Industry is anticipated to reach a staggering US$ 223 billion, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% between 2022 and 2032.

This growth trajectory underscores the industry’s commitment to innovation, research, and meeting the rising global demand for effective antidiabetic solutions. As we move forward, the industry is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by diabetes on a global scale.

For instance, in July 2021, Ypsomed AG expanded the range of features of the mylife YpsoPump system. The app-based deployment of the Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System allows people with diabetes to manage their therapy through their smartphones.

On the contrary, expenses associated with insulin pumps, lack of awareness about the treatment methods, and poor reimbursement framework in developing countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Global Antidiabetics Industry Study:

The insulin segment to record a CAGR of 9.4% by 2032

The oral segment to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period

Market in the U.S to value US$ 79.6 Billion by 2032· The U.K market to hold a value of US$ 9.2 Billion

Japan to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

China to secure a market value of US$ 16 Billion by 2032

“Increasing incidences of diabetic patients across the globe and the rising geriatric population are projected to play a vital role in driving the market. Moreover, ongoing R&D is another factor that will benefit the market in the forthcoming period,” says an FMI analyst.

Global Antidiabetics Industry Competition Analysis

In May 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., launched mySugar Pump Control under the mySugr app. mySugr Pump Control enables patients to control insulin pumps via smartphone to import and view the data status.

In May 2022, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for people with Type 2 diabetes. The drug, Tirzepatide is a once-a-week injection that helps people in managing their blood glucose levels and lessen food intake

Global Antidiabetics Industry Key players:

Bayer Corporation,

AstraZeneca,

Boehringer Ingelheim,

Eli Lilly,

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Antidiabetics Industry Study

Global Antidiabetics Industry by Product:

Insulin-based Antidiabetics Rapid-Acting Analog Long-Acting Analog Premixed Insulin Short-Acting Analog Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Antidiabetics Drug Class Alpha-Glucosidases Inhibitors Biguanides Sulphonylureas GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide) Agonists DPP-IV (Dipeptidyl Peptidase) Inhibitors Meglitinides SGLT-II (Sodium-Glucose Transport Proteins) Inhibitors Thiazolidinedione



Antidiabetics Market by Patient Population:

Antidiabetics for Pediatrics

Antidiabetics for Adults

Antidiabetics for Geriatrics

Global Antidiabetics Industry by Route of Administration:

Antidiabetics Administration through Insulin Syringes/ Insulin Pens

Antidiabetics Administration through Insulin Pumps

Intravenous Antidiabetics Infusion

Oral Antidiabetics Administration

Other Routes of Antidiabetics Administration

