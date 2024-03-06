Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis: Navigating Growth and Challenges

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-06 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ —The global cardiovascular drugs market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a size of US$ 142.8 billion in 2022. The market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031, projecting a substantial increase to US$ 195.6 billion by the end of 2031. This upward trajectory is attributed to various factors, including changing lifestyles, an aging population, increased awareness, and ongoing research and development efforts.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The surge in cardiovascular diseases globally, driven by changing dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles, has spurred the demand for innovative drugs with enhanced efficacy and fewer side effects. Manufacturers are focusing on timely treatments, addressing conditions such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and arrhythmia.

The rise in the aging population and greater understanding of heart diseases are contributing to market growth. Additionally, increased research and development efforts for novel therapeutics and awareness programs on cardiovascular health are expected to propel the market in the coming years.

However, the market faces challenges due to stringent regulations on drug approval and entry. Frequent drug recalls and the availability of substitute treatments may hamper demand. Moreover, the high cost of treatment and medication poses a barrier to the widespread adoption of cardiovascular pharmaceuticals.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Ailments:

Cardiovascular diseases account for a significant global health burden, with 17.9 million individuals succumbing to these conditions annually. The World Health Organization aims to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 30% globally by 2030. High blood pressure, if left untreated, significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, making the development of high-efficacy blood pressure medications a focal point for market growth.

Recent approvals for medications like Jardiance and Selexipag indicate a positive trend in addressing cardiovascular risks. However, the market faces challenges such as drug recalls, exemplified by the FDA announcement in 2022, impacting the market outlook.

Awareness Campaigns and Regional Outlook:

Increasing awareness about cardiovascular health is driving market revenue. Organizations like the Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance and The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute are actively engaged in awareness campaigns globally.

Geographically, North America leads the demand for cardiovascular drugs, with a notable increase in cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. The European market is driven by preventive measures and research, while the Asia Pacific region experiences a rise in cardiovascular diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle behaviors.

Key Players and Developments:

Leading companies in the cardiovascular drugs market, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, and others, are adopting market trends. Emphasis on the launch of generic drugs for heart failure after patent expirations and partnerships with research institutions for novel treatments are notable strategies.

Recent developments, such as Lupin Pharmaceuticals introducing a generic version of a combination drug in India and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launching sacubitril + valsartan tablets, showcase ongoing efforts in the market.

