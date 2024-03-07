Exploring the Nylon Industry: Uncovering the Distribution Channel Dynamics

Nylon Industry Data Book – Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Nylon Industry was valued at USD 32,659.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s nylon sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Nylon 6 Market Insights

The global Nylon 6 Market size was estimated at USD 18,367.0 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Nylon 6 attracts significant demand from the carpet industry, particularly across Europe. Turkey is one of the highest importers of nylon for its sizeable textile industry based on nylon. The apparel industry is additionally witnessing propulsive growth due to consumer preference for experimenting with distinct raw materials.

Nylon 6 fabrics are smooth, dry quickly, and require minimal care. The advantages of nylon include water retention on the surface of the fabrics. Furthermore, nylon’s low permeability has a disadvantage in that the fabric feels clammy and uncomfortable in warm. They additionally retain their shape after washing.

Nylon 66 Market Insights

The global Nylon 66 Market size was valued at USD 14,292.5 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. Nylon 66 has witnessed a rise in demand from the automotive industry for the manufacturing of fuel systems, engine components, under-the-hood components, and electrical connectors, due to its high resistivity to mechanical stress, heat, and chemicals.

Asia Pacific dominated the global nylon 66 market owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for automobiles across the growing population. In addition, the presence of inexpensive labor and the presence of major automotive manufacturers such as Honda Motor Company; Hyundai Motor Co.; Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.; and TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. is anticipated to propel the demand for nylon 66 during the forecast period.

Nylon Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The nylon market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. The increasing rate of automotive production and rapid expansion of the automotive manufacturing base across the world are projected to boost the demand for nylon over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Nylon Industry are:

Hunstman International LLC

AdvanSix, Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

Domo Chemicals

Toray Industries, Inc.

