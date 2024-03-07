Arterial Stents Market is Expected to Ascend at Around 9.5 % CAGR, Exceeding a Valuation of Around US$ 17.8 Billion by 2025- Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

A TMR report has projected the global arterial stents market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 over the duration of the forecast period 2017-2025. In 2016, the global arterial stents market had a valuation of US $ 8 Bn and it is estimated to grow to US $ 17.8 Bn by 2025-end.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36146&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Arterial stents are small, metal mesh tube which expands within a coronary artery. The global arterial stents market is growing because of the rising presence of disorders such as atherosclerosis along with the addition of technologically advanced arterial stents such as bioresorbable stents.

In addition to this, the success of arterial stents for treating coronary and peripheral artery disorders and the inclination towards minimally invasive procedures to unblock arteries and increase blood flow are a few important growth drivers of the arterial stents market.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Technological advancements, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures

Challenges: Stringent regulatory requirements, high cost of stent implantation, complications associated with stent placement

Market Trends:

Shift towards bioresorbable stents

Integration of drug-eluting capabilities

Development of innovative stent designs for specific anatomical locations

Prominent Players:

Cordis Corporation, Abbott Laboratories. Cook Medical, Lifetech Scientific, Gore Medical, Biosensors International Group Ltd, BIOTRONIK AG, and Medtronic.

Market Segmentation:

by Product

Coronary Stents Bare Metal Stents Drug-eluting Stents Bioresorbable Stents Others

Peripheral Stents Self-expandable Stents Balloon-expandable Stents Others



by Application

Coronary Artery

Carotid Artery

Iliac Artery

Femoral & Popliteal Artery

Others

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=36146<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Market segmentation analysis

Regional dynamics and trends

Market drivers and challenges

Competitive landscape

Recent developments and innovations

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Collagen Peptide & Gelatin Market to Cross USD 7.8 Bn Revenue, Globally by 2031

Small Engine Market to Reach US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube