Todd Litchy of The ProMedia Group, Accepted into AVIXA Certification Volunteers Program

Tampa, FL, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — AVIXA (the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association) is pleased to announce the acceptance of Todd Litchy into its esteemed Certification Volunteers Program. Todd’s dedication to the industry and expertise in audiovisual technology has earned him this honor, and AVIXA looks forward to leveraging his talents within its certification initiatives.

In an email sent to Todd, Shantal, a Certification Coordinator for AVIXA’s Certification Department, extended a warm welcome, stating, “The Certification Department is excited to have you on board!” Todd has been approved to join either the CTS-D (Design) or CTS-I (Installation) Technical Committee, reflecting his extensive experience in both the installation and design aspects of AV technology.

As a member of the Technical Committee, Todd will play a vital role in item writing, and contributing draft questions for AVIXA’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exams. Todd’s knowledge and skills make him a valuable addition to the team. AVIXA is committed to providing him with the necessary support and guidance from testing experts and certification staff.

AVIXA’s next Item Writing Session is scheduled for mid-April at its Fairfax, VA office, and Todd has been invited to attend. His committee preference will determine the next steps in his involvement with AVIXA’s certification efforts.

Upon receiving this news, Todd expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m honored to be accepted into the AVIXA Certification Volunteers Program and eager to contribute to the advancement of our industry through certification initiatives.”

AVIXA congratulates Todd Litchy on his acceptance and looks forward to his valuable contributions to the organization’s certification endeavors.

For more information about AVIXA and its Certification Volunteers Program, please visitwww.avixa.org

About AVIXA: AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 11,400 enterprise and individual members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end-users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership.

For Inquiries: Todd Litchy, www.TheProMediaGroup.com 800-881-6887