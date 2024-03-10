Shreekant Patil Empowers Future Entrepreneurs at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering & Research Centre, Nashik (GGSF)

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, a renowned Startup India mentor, conducted an impactful awareness program at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering & Research Centre, Nashik, on February 21st, 2024. The event, organized in association with Guru Gobind Singh Foundation Nashik, aimed to provide insights into the #StartupIndia ecosystem, seed funding opportunities, and the development of an entrepreneurial support ecosystem within the campus.

During the seminar, which commenced at 3.30 PM, Shreekant Patil addressed a diverse audience comprising more than 100 students and faculty members. Mr. Chandashekhar Mohod and Mr. Manoj Koli were among the distinguished attendees who actively participated in the event.

The session, lasting for one hour, was characterized by engaging discussions on vision, entrepreneurial mindset, goal setting, and the future opportunities available for aspiring entrepreneurs. Shreekant Patil’s expertise and experience shone through as he navigated the audience through the intricacies of the startup ecosystem, fostering an atmosphere of enthusiasm and motivation among the participants.

As a Star Mentor at MeitY Startup Hub, BIRAC, and AYE, and an advisory board member for Startup E-Cells at various colleges and universities, Shreekant Patil brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the entrepreneurship landscape. His commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs has been further evidenced through his active involvement as a committee chairman at NIMA Nashik and as a MAACI for rest of Maharashtra.

The event concluded with an interactive question and answer session, allowing participants to delve deeper into the nuances of the startup ecosystem and seek valuable insights from Shreekant Patil.

The palpable energy and enthusiasm that characterized the seminar underscored the success of the event, marking it as an essential step in fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within the campus.