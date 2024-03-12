Global Medical Carts Industry Projected to Surpass US$ 2,759.69 Million by 2034 with a Remarkable 9.3% CAGR | Reveals FMI Insights

The Global Medical Carts Industry is poised for an extraordinary journey, marked by substantial growth and technological advancements. According to the latest market research, the sector, currently valued at US$ 1,136.9 million in 2024, is projected to reach an impressive US$ 2,759.69 million by 2034. This significant leap represents an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, and the demand for efficient and technologically advanced medical carts is at an all-time high. This growth is attributed to the increasing emphasis on patient care, streamlined workflows, and the integration of innovative features within medical facilities.

Medical Carts producers are focused on cutting-edge designs in response to rising demand for enhanced efficiency throughout hospitals. Product innovation and the expansion of hospitals and care centers will benefit the market.

Medical cart sales are predicted to increase as a result of advancements such as upgrading existing product lines, lighter designs, expanded battery capacity, and high versatility. Electronic health records and medical computer carts with built-in software will provide chances for Medical Carts industry participants.

Telemedicine carts have gained popularity as transportable patient care unit solutions as the focus on telehealth solutions has increased. These carts have the potential to improve patient care and safety while also increasing staff efficiency.

For example, Ergotron unveiled a cutting-edge update to their CareFit Pro Medical Carts in August 2021; it was built to grasp emerging workflows and prioritize healthcare professional well-being to drive patient-centered services.

“Rising needs for speed and ease of accessibility of the medical supplies, growing focus on patient safety, nursing efficiency and evolution of advanced technologies are expected to fuel growth in the Global Medical Carts Industry over the forecast period,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Global Medical Carts Industry Key Takeaways:

Unprecedented Growth: The projected CAGR of 9.3% showcases the unprecedented growth trajectory of the medical cart market. This growth is fueled by the ever-growing healthcare needs and the industry’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge solutions. 2. Technological Advancements: The future of healthcare lies in technology, and medical carts are at the forefront of this revolution. Integration of advanced features, smart designs, and enhanced mobility options contribute to the surge in demand for these indispensable healthcare tools. 3. Enhanced Patient Care: Medical carts play a pivotal role in enhancing patient care by providing healthcare professionals with on-the-go access to critical equipment and patient information. The market’s growth aligns with the industry’s dedication to elevating the overall quality of healthcare services. 4. Streamlined Workflows: The market expansion is further driven by the need for streamlined workflows within medical facilities. Medical carts offer a portable and efficient solution for healthcare providers, contributing to improved efficiency and better patient outcomes.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the Global Medical Carts Industry are focusing on tapping market potential through adopting mergers & acquisitions strategies. Strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product-line expansions, and updated product launches are the key approaches implemented by manufacturers to expand their product range and consumer base in developing as well as developed countries. For instance:

In February 2022, Capsa Healthcare acquired Humanscale Healthcare, which enabled the Capsa offerings to be the broadest product suite in the market and expanded its capacity to offer ergonomically personalized point-of-care computing solutions to healthcare associates worldwide.

In September 2021, Ergotron signed an agreement with PT Murni Solusindo Nusantara as the official distributor in Indonesia. This collaboration is aimed at accelerating business transformation.

Global Medical Carts Industry Key Players

Alimed Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cybernet Manufacturing, Inc.

Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd.

Cardinal/Detecto Scale

Touchpoint Medical

Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Global Medical Carts Industry Research

By Product Type:

Emergency Carts

Procedure Cart

Anesthesia Cart

Computer Medical Carts

Specialty Carts

Medication Carts

Others

By Material Type:

Polymer

Steel

Aluminum

By Energy Source:

Powered

Non-powered

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehab Centers

Nursing Homes

Homecare Settings

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

