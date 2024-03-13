Tangerine Essential Oil Market Overview 2018-2027: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In recent years, the beauty and wellness industries have witnessed a significant shift towards natural ingredients, with consumers seeking healthier alternatives to traditional products. This trend has paved the way for the rise of tangerine essential oil, a versatile botanical extract with numerous therapeutic benefits. This article explores the growing influence of tangerine essential oil across various industries, including beauty, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals, and examines the key trends shaping its market trajectory.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62934

Key Players and Market Developments

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd, oTERRA International, LLC

Expanding Applications Beyond Beauty



Traditionally used in religious ceremonies, food preparations, and home remedies, tangerine essential oil has undergone significant refinement in production techniques, leading to its widespread adoption in modern industries. Beyond its traditional uses, tangerine essential oil is making inroads into the food and beverages sector, where it serves as a natural additive, enhancing the flavor and aroma of various products. Additionally, its therapeutic properties have propelled its popularity in the pharmaceutical industry, where it is utilized in treatments for insomnia, nervous tension, and depression.

Market Dynamics and Projections



According to a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global tangerine essential oil market generated revenues of approximately US$ 13 million in 2018, with projections indicating a significant growth trajectory. By the end of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to reach revenues worth US$ 266 million, driven by increasing demand from the food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Consumer Preference for Aromatherapy



One of the key drivers of the tangerine essential oil market is the growing consumer preference for aromatherapy as a natural treatment for various health conditions. With its soothing and relaxing effects, tangerine essential oil has become a popular choice for aromatherapy enthusiasts seeking relief from anxiety, depression, and cognitive issues. This trend has created new opportunities for market participants, who are launching innovative product formulations to cater to the rising demand for natural aromatherapy solutions.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=62934<ype=S

Regional Dynamics and Competitive Landscape



Developed economies such as the United States and Japan are witnessing steady growth in the food and beverages industry, driving demand for tangerine essential oil in carbonated drinks and flavored beverages. In Europe, the preference for functional foods is expected to bolster the market for tangerine essential oil, particularly in countries like France. The market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous players competing to expand their global footprint through product innovations and strategic acquisitions. Companies like doTERRA International, LLC and Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd. are investing in production capacity expansion and product diversification to meet growing demand.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:



Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube