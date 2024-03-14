Poster Auctions International’s Rare Posters Auction #92, Held Live and Online March 3rd, Tallies $1.6 Million in Sales

New York, NY, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Poster Auctions International’s (PAI) first sale of the year, on March 3, finished at $1,609,875. Rare Posters Auction XCII welcomed passionate bidding across various platforms.

Jack Rennert, president of PAI, noted that the inclusion of several exceptional posters helped drive the sale. “When you can offer a number of really spectacular posters, it gets collectors excited about the sale overall,” he said. “This auction featured several rare and historic lithographs, billboards, and maquettes, which engaged bidders and led to great competitive fun.”

At any auction, there are works that are expected to spark attention and bidding—and then there are posters that unexpectedly evoke fervent competition. Some of the underdogs of this sale include Ida van Bladel’s 1971 Miss Levi’s, which greatly succeeded its estimate of $1,400-$1,700 for a winning bid of $8,750. Raymond Savignac’s 1962 Tintin Orange inspired similar competition, leading to a sale of $8,750 against its estimate of $3,000-$4,000. Milton Glaser’s rare 1987 Superman exceeded its estimate of $2,000-$2,500 for a bid of $6,250. And Guillermo Laborde’s 1930 1er Campeonato Mundial Football / Uruguay, for the first ever soccer World Cup, was won for $8,750 against its estimate of $3,000-$4,000.

All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.

Works from the Art Nouveau master, Alphonse Mucha, sold reliably well. His Reverie without text sold for $22,500 (est. $14,000-$17,000); the 1896 Job was won for $25,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000); the 1896 Zodiac was claimed for $35,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000). His 1902 larger format decorative panel, Precious Stones / La Topaze, inspired hearty bidding, leading to a win of $37,500 (est. $14,000-$17,000). His 1898 quartet, The Arts, went for $52,500 (est. $50,000-$60,000); his 1900 Printemps : Pocket Watch sold for $55,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000). One particular Mucha poster inspired unanticipated action: his rare 1907 Triner’s Bitter Wine topped out at $30,000 (est. $4,000-$5,000).

Art Nouveau works from Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen also performed well at auction. His spectacular six-sheet billboard, Affiches Charles Verneau. “La Rue,” from 1896, was secured for $62,500 (est. $60,000-$80,000)—the top sale of this auction. His 1899 Motocycles Comiot was sold for $37,500 (est. $20,000-$25,000), and the iconic 1896 Chat Noir / Prochainement was won for $25,000 (est. $17,000-$20,000).

Bridging the Art Nouveau and Art Deco eras, Leonetto Cappiello continued to inspire collectors at auction. His 1907 Congrès International des Étudiants sold for $9,375 (est. $5,000-$6,000); the rare 1912 L’Eau de Montmirail was won for $8,125 (est. $6,000-$8,000); his 1923 Figaro : Maquette was secured for $25,000 (est. $25,000-$30,000); his 1927 Nice sold for $10,625 (est. $6,000-$8,000).

Several Art Nouveau posters sold well at auction. The anonymous 1883 Liberty Enlightening the World sold for $4,750 (est. $2,000-$2,500); Manuel Orazi’s 1900 Théâtre de Loïe Fuller was won for $21,250 (est. $20,000-$25,000); Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s 1893 P. Sescau / Photographe was claimed for $45,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000); this sale’s catalogue cover, Paul Scheurich’s 1912 Buttericks Moden-Revue, was swept up for $2,750 (est. $2,5000-$3,000).

Collectors were also excited about the Art Deco works on offer. Notable sales include A. M. Cassandre’s 1925 Cycles Brillant, which was won for $13,750 (est. $10,000-$12,000); Edouard Courchinoux’s ca. 1927 Salon de l’Automobile : Maquette sold for $7,500 (est. $3,500-$4,000); the anonymous ca. 1930 California / Travel by Train was won for $5,000 (est. $4,000-$5,000); Emil Cardinaux’s 1920 Palace Hotel / St. Moritz received a winning bid of $16,250 (est. $10,000-$12,000); Jean Chassaing’s 1931 Josephine Baker was claimed for $23,750 (est. $14,000-$17,000); Paul Colin’s 1926 Blackbirds : Maquette sold for $55,000 (est. $40,000-$50,000); Luciano Achille Mauzan’s 1932 Exposicion de Radio was won for $10,625 (est. $6,000-$8,000).

