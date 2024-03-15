Exploring the Growth of Biomarkers Industry: A Regional Outlook

Biomarkers Industry Data Book – Cardiac Biomarkers, Cancer Biomarkers, Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers, Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Biomarkers Industry was valued at USD 41.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global cardiac biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 47.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), along with advancements in biomarker technologies, is expected to propel market growth. The rising awareness regarding early diagnosis and prognosis of cardiac diseases is expected to further drive the market.

According to the NCBI, in 2021, in the U.S., over 15.5 million people were affected by coronary heart disease. Chest pain is one of the most common reasons for emergency department visits. Heart disease is one of the major causes of death in the U.S. and it is estimated that a person has a heart attack every 41 seconds. Cardiac biomarkers play a significant role in ACS diagnosis and facilitate faster treatment decision-making, thereby making them crucial.

The improving adoption of biomarkers in risk stratification and diagnosis of the acute coronary syndrome is impelling the demand. An unhealthy lifestyle is driving the prevalence of acute coronary syndrome and myocardial infarction. The increasing adoption of PoC diagnostics is driving segment innovation, making use of cardiac markers easier. The paradigm shift in the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in hospitals and PoC settings can be attributed to the recent developments in assays pertaining to the sensitivity of cardiac troponin I and cardiac troponin T.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Growth & Trends

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market size is expected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for providing novel diagnostic tools. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is more prevalent in people with specific diseases, such as obesity, and diseases that may be linked to obesity, including type 2 diabetes. One-third to two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes are projected to have NAFLD.

According to April 2021 study by NIH, up to 75% of overweight individuals and more than 90% of individuals with extreme obesity have NAFLD. An increasing obese population and unhealthy food habits are creating a favorable environment for the development of liver disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic liver disease is expected to fuel the demand for NASH biomarkers. The ongoing research activities in this sector are likely to sustain the market growth.

The primary factor pertaining to growth is the increasing incidence of chronic liver illnesses like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and the need to develop ways for their early detection and diagnosis. The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers has enormous growth potential despite the lack of a single reliable non-invasive procedure to diagnose NAFLD. Another growth factor is the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnosis methods as other diagnostic procedures available are intrusive and expensive, thus they are not suitable for patients.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Biomarkers industry are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Epigenomics AG.

General Electric

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

