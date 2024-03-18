MICRODIA Releases World’s First 160W USB-C Car Charger

HONG KONG, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — MICRODIA is pleased to announce the release of their latest fast-charging innovation – the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro 160W Car Charger. As the world’s first 160W USB-C car charger on the market, the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro sets a new standard for high-speed and high-power charging directly from your vehicle.

With its unmatched 160W output available across three ports, the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro helps consumers stay powered up while on the go. The single USB-C port delivers up to 140W of power, allowing users to charge modern laptops and powerful USB-C-compatible devices at top speed. An additional USB-C port provides 20W, and there is also a high-capacity USB-A port rated at 20W for universal compatibility. With three ports capable of handling 160W total simultaneously, users can charge a laptop, phone, and other gadgets directly from their cars at the maximum possible speed.

At the heart of the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro ‘s incredible performance is MICRODIA’s proprietary SmartAI™ charging technology. Using advanced algorithms, SmartAI™ intelligently detects the power needs of each connected device and adapts the delivery accordingly. A three-stage charging process helps protect battery health over the long run. Compatibility with various protocols like USB-C PD and Qualcomm Quick Charge also allows for charging almost any modern mobile or portable electronic.

Another standout feature of the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro is its implementation of Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology. As the only car charger currently supporting this vital USB-IF standard, it ensures precise voltage regulation and current intake for leading-edge phones and tablets. This results in minimal heat generation during high wattage charging sessions, benefiting both short-term use and long-term battery lifespan. Fewer potential overheating issues and improved battery care are great consumer wins.

Safety is always a top priority and the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro incorporates premium thermal resistance materials and an intelligent multi-protection system. This safeguard connected devices against issues like overcurrent, overcharging, and overheating – providing complete peace of mind no matter the charging situation. The sturdy yet compact zinc alloy construction also ensures durability even under demanding conditions.

The PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro 160W Car Charger with USB-C out is now available for those who demand their on-the-go devices to receive the fastest possible charge, it is an indispensable tool for prolonged productivity and enjoyment while away from outlets. Users can charge everything needing a boost simultaneously, all backed by MICRODIA’s proven safe charging expertise. Whether passengers need entertainment or drivers require hours of navigation, the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro ensures the journey never involves device downtime or anxiety over low battery alerts. It is the most powerful car charger to keep mobile lives moving at high speed.

To learn more about the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro and MICRODIA’s complete lineup of high-current charging solutions, please visit www.microdia.com/powerboost.

Full specifications, safety certifications, compatibility details, and purchasing options can also be found on the website.

Join the mobile power revolution and never slow down, even while on the move, with the world’s foremost 160W USB-C car charger – the PowerBoost Aluminaire.Pro.

FOR sales inquiries, don’t hesitate to get in touch with sales@MICRODIA.com .

About MICRODIA

Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM, respectively, with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.

By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 135+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.

For more information, please get in touch with media@MICRODIA.com.