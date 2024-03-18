HDTV Supply Unveils Trio of Wall-Mounted POE Touch Control Screens in 4-Inch, 7-Inch & 10-Inch Variants

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply’s is proud to announce the launch of its latest lineup of innovative Wall-Mounted POE Touch Control Screens available in three distinct sizes: 4-inch, 7-inch, and 10-inch. Designed to cater to a diverse range of needs across industries, these sleek and feature-rich touchscreens offer unparalleled control and convenience for various applications.

With HDTV Supply’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, these Wall-Mounted POE Touch Control Screens boast a plethora of advanced features tailored to enhance user experience and streamline operations.

These WolfPack Wall Mounted Color Touch Screens are designed for the wall mounted control panel. With the Android-based system, users can install the APK accordingly. They also support either POE or DC power supplies. It is a powerful “all-in-one” solution for your presentation and automation needs. It is widely used in conference rooms, educational facilities, hospitality, digital signage and more.

Our WolfPack Wall Mounted Touch Color Screens are designed to be installed in a standard one-Gang UK size box for a simple for installation. Its 1-watt speaker, dual stereo digital Microphone, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor enhanced user experiences. The internal web server allows control from remote devices like cell phones and computers. It is a powerful ‘all-in-one’ solution for your presentation and automation needs, widely

used in conference rooms, educational facilities, hospitality, digital signage and more.

Wall-Mounted POE Touch Control Screens Key Features Include:

-Power over Ethernet (PoE) Support: Simplifies installation by eliminating the need for separate power cables, ensuring a hassle-free setup process.

-Intuitive Touchscreen Interface: Seamlessly navigate through controls and menus with responsive touch functionality, making operation effortless and intuitive.

-Customizable User Interface: Tailor the display layout and functionality to suit specific preferences and requirements, providing a personalized user experience.

-Versatile Applications: Ideal for a wide range of applications including home automation, building management systems, industrial control panels, and more.

-Durable and Stylish Design: Constructed with premium materials, these touch screens combine durability with aesthetic appeal, seamlessly blending into any environment.

To learn more about our Wall-Mounted POE Touch Control Screens and to place your order, visit:

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4-inch-color-wall-mounted-touchscreen.html

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/7-inch-color-wall-mounted-touchscreen.html

https://www.hdtvsupply.com/10-inch-color-wall-mounted-touchscreen.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/10-inch-color-wall-mounted-touchscreen.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply:

HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.