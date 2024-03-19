Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is Poised to Experience Huge Global Growth from 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rising demand for immunoglobulin therapies, advancements in plasma fractionation technologies, and expanding applications of IVIG across therapeutic areas. Key stakeholders in the market include pharmaceutical companies, plasma fractionators, hospitals, specialty clinics, and patients with immune-mediated disorders. The market offers a variety of IVIG products, including branded and generic formulations, available in different strengths and formulations.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 20.5 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

Get a Sample Copy of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Research Report –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1930

The significant players operating in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market are- Baxalta Incorporated, Biotest AG, China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., among others.

Key Drivers of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases: The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, characterized by aberrant immune responses targeting the body’s own tissues, drives the demand for IVIG therapy. Autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and immune thrombocytopenia are increasingly diagnosed worldwide, necessitating immunomodulatory treatments to suppress inflammation, modulate immune responses, and prevent disease progression. Expanding Applications in Immunodeficiencies: The expanding applications of IVIG in primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders contribute to market growth. IVIG therapy is essential for patients with primary immunodeficiencies, such as common variable immunodeficiency (CVID) and X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), who have impaired antibody production and susceptibility to recurrent infections. Secondary immunodeficiencies, arising from underlying medical conditions or immunosuppressive therapies, also benefit from IVIG supplementation to bolster immune function and prevent infections. Advancements in Plasma Fractionation: Continuous advancements in plasma fractionation technologies, purification techniques, and viral inactivation methods ensure the safety, purity, and efficacy of IVIG products. State-of-the-art manufacturing processes, including cold ethanol fractionation, chromatography, and nanofiltration, yield high-quality immunoglobulin preparations with minimal risk of infectious or allergic reactions, meeting stringent regulatory standards and quality requirements for clinical use. Off-label and Emerging Indications: The off-label and emerging indications for IVIG therapy expand the market beyond traditional autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders. IVIG is increasingly used off-label for neurological conditions, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and myasthenia gravis, as well as dermatological, hematological, and rheumatological disorders with immune-mediated pathogenesis. Research into novel applications of IVIG, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Kawasaki disease, and COVID-19, holds promise for future therapeutic expansion and market growth.

Recent Developments in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market: Recent developments in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market include:

Product Innovation and Differentiation: Launch of novel IVIG formulations, extended half-life products, and site-specific modifications to enhance pharmacokinetics, dosing convenience, and patient tolerability. Innovations in IVIG manufacturing, formulation technologies, and excipient compositions optimize therapeutic efficacy, reduce infusion-related adverse events, and improve patient adherence to treatment regimens. Biosimilar Market Entry: Entry of biosimilar IVIG products into the market, offering cost-effective alternatives to branded IVIG formulations and expanding access to immunoglobulin therapies for patients worldwide. Biosimilar competition drives price competition, promotes market penetration, and fosters healthcare affordability, benefiting patients, payers, and healthcare systems seeking sustainable solutions for immunoglobulin therapy provision. Clinical Trials and Evidence Generation: Conduct of clinical trials, real-world studies, and post-marketing surveillance to generate evidence supporting the safety, efficacy, and comparative effectiveness of IVIG products across different indications and patient populations. Evidence-based guidelines, treatment algorithms, and consensus statements inform clinical decision-making, reimbursement policies, and regulatory approvals, guiding healthcare providers in selecting optimal IVIG therapies for individual patients. Global Supply Chain Resilience: Strengthening of the global supply chain for plasma-derived products, including IVIG, to ensure continuity of supply, minimize supply chain disruptions, and mitigate risks associated with pandemics, natural disasters, and geopolitical uncertainties. Diversification of plasma collection centers, strategic inventory management, and regional manufacturing capabilities enhance supply chain resilience, supporting uninterrupted access to IVIG therapy for patients with immune-mediated disorders.

Buy this Premium Research Report: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1930<ype=S

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Indication Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Guillain-Barre Syndrome Myasthenia Gravis Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Kawasaki Disease Hypogammaglobulinemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Others

End-user Hospitals Clinics Home Care



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hypopigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839337/32656/en/Hypopigmentation-Disorder-Treatment-Market-to-Reach-USD-11-2-billion-by-2031-Expanding-at-a-CAGR-of-6-0-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

Osteoarthritis Drugs Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2024/03/04/2839424/32656/en/Osteoarthritis-Drugs-Market-Expected-to-Hit-USD-17-7-billion-by-2031-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc.html

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453