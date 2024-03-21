The Impact of Cotton Prices on the Bedding Industry: A Raw Material Analysis

Bedding Industry Data Book – Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows and Blankets Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Bedding Industry was estimated at USD 148.06 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s bedding sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Mattress Market Growth & Trends

The global mattress market size is expected to reach USD 67.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing cases of back problems associated with uncomfortable sleeping surfaces are boosting the demand for innerspring mattresses. Another major factor driving the segment growth is the improving condition of the housing market, along with enhanced purchasing power parity across the globe. The rapidly growing real estate industry, coupled with a rise in residential and personal spaces including apartments, and houses among others across the globe, is fueling the product demand. The majority of the consumers reported that they would consider making huge purchases for the household because of a considerable amount of time spent at home, which made them notice various aspects that might need to be updated or are missing.

In terms of value, the foam mattress segment dominated the industry and will account for the largest revenue share by 2030. Memory foam is widely used in the commercial sector, especially in hospitals, as it offers several benefits. Memory foam molds as per the body in response to heat and pressure, thereby evenly distributing body weight. The design technique of memory foam mattresses is such that it returns to their original shape once the pressure is removed. North America held the second-largest share in 2021 owing to an increased number of home renovation activities that include personalizing according to recent trends and consumer needs.

Blankets Market Growth & Trends

The global Blankets Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Significant growth of the travel and hospitality industries at a global level as a result of reduced airline fares and attractive value-added services provided by key hotel industry participants is expected to remain a prominent factor.

The industry is anticipated to continue expanding due to the rising demand for comfort and luxury among the working-class populace in developing nations like China and India. Consumer purchasing behavior is significantly influenced by the design, quality, and color of blankets. Given the shift in shopper behavior, consumers have been seen to favor vibrant and striking colors. These popular hues and designs have been used by blanket manufacturers in their newest creations.

Globally changing weather patterns have played a significant part in advancing the usefulness of electric blankets over the past few years. Temperature control advantages and supreme ease are provided by the blanket’s capacity to warm itself. The industry size is anticipated to increase as a result of rising customer awareness and the frequent introduction of new, high-quality blankets.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Bedding industry are:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

American Textile Company

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Casper Sleep Inc.

