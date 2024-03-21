Global Softgel Capsules Industry is expected to be valued US$1.9 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% | FMI Reveals

According to a new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Global Softgel Capsules Industry is expected to develop significantly and reach an impressive worth of US$1.9 billion by 2032. By the end of 2022, the sector is estimated to be valued at around US$1.1 billion, and it is predicted to expand at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

According to a thorough investigation conducted by FMI, gelatin softgel capsules commanded a substantial market share of over 75.4% in 2021. The industry was valued at over US$1.7 billion in 2021, which set the stage for significant growth throughout the projection period.

The driving force behind this unprecedented growth is the escalating interest in the oral delivery of medications with low water solubility. The development of Soft Gelatin Capsules (SGCs) delivery systems has gained substantial traction, offering a promising solution to the challenges posed by low-solubility medications in the pharmaceutical pipeline.

Soft Gelatin Capsules provide a sophisticated delivery method, encapsulating drugs and facilitating the transport of active constituents to systemic circulation. This innovative approach addresses formulation constraints, ensuring superior dose accuracy, homogeneity, manufacturing consistency, and product stability.

This is crucial for drugs that are susceptible to oxidative and hydrolytic breakdown. The expanding cosmetics industry’s desire for soft gel capsules to supply cosmeceuticals in the form of capsules drives the growth of the worldwide soft gel capsules market.

The rising consumption of supplements in capsule form increases demand for soft gel capsules, propelling the global soft gel capsules market. The pharmaceutical industry’s use of soft gel capsules is also aided by improvements to the capsules’ outer shell and compatibility with the ingredients inside, which have become two of the market’s main growth drivers.

Owed to the aforementioned factors, the Global Softgel Capsules Industry is set to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2032.

Key Takeaways from Global Softgel Capsules Industry Study

Gelatin softgel capsules are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 3% market share in 2021, owing to their property of increased bioavailability, and greater absorption.

Type-A gelatin (pork skin) segment is set to lead in terms of raw material for softgel capsules with a projected market share of around 5% by 2032, owing to the high availability of porcine sources of raw material globally.

By application, health supplements are leading in the Global Softgel Capsules Industry, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR of 5% during the forecasted years, as they are easy to swallow and disintegrate quickly.

By end users, CMOs hold a dominant market share of 2% in the global market in 2021, owing to the lowered cost of production, and higher output.

Oral softgels are leading the market as a route of administration, holding a share of around 7% in 2021, owing to higher patient preference.

North America is considered the leading region with a global share of 7% in 2021, owed to a large number of available distributors for softgel capsules in the region.

“Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is promoting the adoption of softgel capsules with greater bioavailability, enhanced absorption, and a long shelf-life,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Softgel Capsules Industry Market Competition

The market for softgel capsules is fragmented, and there exist several contract manufacturing players within the market sphere. Key players promote market expansion through novel product launch activities along with acquisitions and collaborations.

The delayed/enteric release softgel OptiGel® DR by Catalent was introduced in October 2020 for applications in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

Sirio Pharma Company Limited announced in July 2022 that Sirio will purchase 80% of Best Pharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

Global Softgel Capsules Industry Key Companies Profiled

Reach Out to Our Analyst For Your Queries

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15724

