Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-22 — /EPR Network/ — The Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market encompasses the production, distribution, and utilization of immunoglobulin therapies administered intravenously to treat various autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases. IVIG products are derived from pooled human plasma and contain high levels of antibodies that confer passive immunity, modulate immune responses, and restore immunological balance in patients with primary immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune conditions, neurological disorders, and other indications. The market for IVIG products is characterized by a diverse portfolio of brands, formulations, and indications, with increasing demand driven by expanding therapeutic applications, rising prevalence of immune-mediated disorders, and advancements in biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 20.5 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market are- Baxalta Incorporated, Biotest AG, China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V., among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Immunodeficiency Disorders: The prevalence of primary immunodeficiency disorders (PIDD) and secondary immunodeficiencies is increasing worldwide, driven by genetic predispositions, aging populations, and the growing recognition of immune dysfunction in various disease states. IVIG therapy is essential for patients with PIDD who lack functional antibodies and require exogenous immunoglobulin replacement to prevent recurrent infections and maintain immune homeostasis. Expanding Therapeutic Indications: IVIG therapy is indicated for a wide range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurological disorders, including immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), Kawasaki disease, myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). The expansion of therapeutic indications and clinical guidelines for IVIG use drives market growth, as healthcare providers increasingly prescribe IVIG as first-line or adjunctive therapy for various immune-mediated conditions. Advancements in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing: Innovations in plasma fractionation technologies, purification processes, and recombinant antibody production techniques have led to the development of high-purity, low-risk IVIG products with improved safety, tolerability, and efficacy profiles. Manufacturers invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, quality control measures, and viral inactivation/removal steps to ensure the safety and quality of IVIG products, meeting regulatory standards and pharmacopeial requirements for human plasma-derived therapeutics. Aging Population Demographics: The aging population demographic, particularly in developed economies, contributes to the increasing demand for IVIG therapy, as older adults are at higher risk of immune dysfunction, infections, and age-related autoimmune diseases. Geriatric patients with immunosenescence, comorbidities, and chronic inflammatory conditions benefit from IVIG treatment to mitigate infectious complications, autoimmune flares, and neurological manifestations associated with aging-related immune alterations.

Recent Developments:

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Formulations: Recent developments in IVIG therapy include the introduction of subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) formulations, offering patients an alternative route of administration that allows for self-administration at home, reduces treatment burden, and improves patient convenience and adherence. SCIG products provide sustained antibody levels, stable serum immunoglobulin concentrations, and comparable efficacy to intravenous infusion, expanding treatment options for patients with primary immunodeficiency and other chronic conditions. Extended Half-Life Products: Manufacturers have developed extended half-life IVIG products with enhanced pharmacokinetic properties, allowing for less frequent dosing intervals and improved patient tolerability. These long-acting IVIG formulations, achieved through albumin fusion, Fc receptor engineering, or polymer conjugation technologies, offer prolonged protection against infections, reduced treatment frequency, and improved health-related quality of life for patients requiring IVIG therapy. Biosimilar Competition: The entry of biosimilar IVIG products into the market introduces competition, fosters price competition, and expands patient access to affordable immunoglobulin therapies. Biosimilar IVIG products undergo rigorous comparability assessments, clinical trials, and regulatory reviews to demonstrate similarity to reference IVIG products in terms of safety, efficacy, and quality attributes, offering healthcare systems cost-saving opportunities and alternative treatment options for patients with immunological disorders. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Personalized medicine approaches, including pharmacogenomics, biomarker profiling, and patient stratification strategies, aim to optimize IVIG therapy by tailoring treatment regimens to individual patient characteristics, disease phenotypes, and immunological profiles. Biomarker-driven algorithms, immunophenotyping assays, and predictive modeling tools help identify patients who are most likely to benefit from IVIG therapy, optimize dosing regimens, and minimize treatment-related adverse events.

Market Segmentation –

Indication Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Guillain-Barre Syndrome Myasthenia Gravis Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Kawasaki Disease Hypogammaglobulinemia Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Others

End-user Hospitals Clinics Home Care



