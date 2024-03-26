Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — Pediatric neuroblastoma is a type of childhood cancer that originates in immature nerve cells and typically affects infants and young children. It is one of the most common solid tumors in children, accounting for a significant proportion of cancer-related deaths in pediatric patients. The pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market encompasses a range of therapeutic strategies aimed at treating the disease, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2034, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, 2024-2032

The significant players operating in the global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment market are

United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, MacroGenics, Inc., and Sartorius AG, among others.

Key Drivers:

Early Diagnosis: Improved imaging techniques, such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) scans, enable early detection of neuroblastoma tumors, facilitating prompt initiation of treatment and potentially better outcomes. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: Recent advancements in pediatric oncology have led to the development of novel treatment modalities for neuroblastoma, including targeted therapies that specifically target molecular pathways implicated in tumor growth and metastasis. Collaborative Research Efforts: Collaborative research initiatives involving academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies are driving innovation in pediatric neuroblastoma treatment, with a focus on identifying novel therapeutic targets and developing more effective and less toxic treatment regimens. Patient Advocacy and Support: Increased awareness of pediatric neuroblastoma among healthcare professionals, parents, and caregivers, as well as the availability of support services and advocacy organizations, contribute to improved access to care and better treatment outcomes for children with neuroblastoma.

Recent Developments:

Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy, particularly chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and antibody-based therapies targeting GD2, a cell surface antigen expressed on neuroblastoma cells, has shown promising results in clinical trials, leading to FDA approval of immunotherapeutic agents for relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. Targeted Therapies: Targeted therapies that inhibit specific molecular pathways involved in neuroblastoma pathogenesis, such as ALK inhibitors and PARP inhibitors, are being investigated as potential treatment options for high-risk neuroblastoma patients. Precision Medicine Approaches: Advances in genomic profiling and molecular characterization of neuroblastoma tumors are driving the development of precision medicine approaches, allowing for more personalized and targeted treatment strategies based on the molecular profile of the tumor.

Market Segmentation –

Therapy Type Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

