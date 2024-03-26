Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — The pneumococcal vaccines market is driven by the high prevalence of pneumococcal infections globally, the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing morbidity and mortality associated with these infections, and government-led immunization programs aimed at promoting vaccine uptake and coverage. Pneumococcal vaccines are available in different formulations, including pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines (PPVs), each offering varying degrees of protection against pneumococcal serotypes.

Pneumococcal Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 12 Bn by the end of 2034, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, 2024-2032

The significant players operating in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market are- Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., SK Chemicals, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Key Drivers:

Preventive Healthcare Initiatives: Government-sponsored immunization programs and public health campaigns aimed at promoting pneumococcal vaccination among target populations, including infants, young children, older adults, and individuals with certain medical conditions. Epidemiological Trends: Increasing incidence of pneumococcal infections, antibiotic resistance, and disease burden associated with pneumococcal disease, particularly in high-risk populations such as the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. Advancements in Vaccine Technology: Development of novel vaccine formulations, including next-generation PCVs targeting additional pneumococcal serotypes and vaccines with extended serotype coverage, resulting in improved vaccine efficacy and broader protection against pneumococcal disease. Global Health Priorities: Recognition of pneumococcal disease as a significant public health concern by international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leading to coordinated efforts to expand vaccine access and coverage in underserved regions and low-income countries.

Recent Developments:

Introduction of Enhanced PCVs: The introduction of next-generation PCVs with expanded serotype coverage, such as PCV13 (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine 13-valent), has led to improved protection against pneumococcal disease, including invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumonia, in vaccinated populations. Adoption of Vaccination Recommendations: Updated vaccination recommendations from national immunization advisory committees and regulatory agencies, recommending routine pneumococcal vaccination for specific age groups and high-risk populations to reduce the burden of pneumococcal disease and its associated complications. Global Immunization Initiatives: Collaborative efforts by international organizations, governments, and non-profit organizations to expand access to pneumococcal vaccines in resource-limited settings through subsidized vaccine procurement, vaccine donation programs, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at strengthening immunization infrastructure and healthcare systems. Research and Development: Ongoing research and development activities focused on the development of novel vaccine candidates, adjuvant formulations, and vaccination strategies to enhance immune responses, improve vaccine durability, and overcome challenges associated with vaccine delivery and storage in diverse healthcare settings.

Future Outlook: The pneumococcal vaccines market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by increasing awareness of pneumococcal disease burden, advancements in vaccine technology, and concerted efforts to expand vaccine access and coverage globally. With a focus on preventive healthcare, vaccination strategies, and collaborative partnerships, the future of pneumococcal vaccination holds promise for reducing the morbidity, mortality, and economic burden associated with pneumococcal infections and improving public health outcomes worldwide.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Pneumococcal Vaccines Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

