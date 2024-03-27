Global Medical Waste Management System Industry is predicted to grow at a 6.6% annual rate and reach a value of US$ 15,336.9 Million by 2033 | FMI

By 2023, the Global Medical Waste Management System Industry is expected to be valued at $8,094 million. With a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%, there is a high expectation of continued demand for medical waste management systems for the ten years after 2023. By 2033, this trend is expected to result in a significant market value of almost US$ 15,336.9 million.

The waste products produced by medical institutions and life science processing industries are included in the phrase “medical waste.” A broad range of things, including human parts, blood, chemicals, different kinds of materials, and different kinds of medical equipment, are included in this category of trash. These products include radioactive materials, medications, diagnostic samples, and even discarded needles, syringes, and soiled bandages.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report now

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5034

Key Takeaways from the Global Medical Waste Management System Industry

North America holds more than 30% of the market share due to rising number of patients in the US and Canada coupled with strict rules/regulations set by government bodies.

Europe holds more than 25% of the market share due to growing demand for medical waste management systems to properly treat, dispose, and recycle medical waste.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the medical waste management system market sue to numerous start-ups coming up with e-disposal solution for managing infectious waste.

“Increasing incidences of chronic ailments that need longer hospital stays, emphasis on medical waste management in the developing as well as developed countries, and strict regulations laid down by the government regarding appropriate medical waste disposal are the primary drivers to Global Medical Waste Management System Industry”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Envetec Sustainable Technologies Ltd., in February 2022, tabled GENERATIONS technology, which comes across as one of the breakthrough cleantech solutions safely treating biohazardous materials and waste, inclusive of glass, plastics, sharp containers, PPE, and the other general laboratory consumables.

MediWaste was launched in March 2022 for handling biohazardous waste in Bermuda. Its functionalities include treating, transportation, and disposal of medical waste via two incinerators specifically designed for the serving the purpose mentioned above.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the Government of Japan, came up with a novel project in August 2022 for supporting various national health agencies with other stakeholders in Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Maldives for addressing an uncontrollable increase in infectious healthcare waste resulting out of the pandemic.

TerraConsult, in April 2019, merged with ByrneLobby for expanding its geographical presence.

Stericycle, in February 2020, announced inking an agreement with Harso Corporation about selling its business about Domestic Environments Solutions for US$ 462.5 Million.

Clean Harbors, in August 2021, completed acquisition of HydroChemPSC for US$ 1.25 Billion to strengthen the opportunities of strong customer service and brand equity.

Exploring the study’s key assumptions. Ask an Analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5034

Global Medical Waste Management System Industry Key Players:

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

Bondtech Medical Waste Containers

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Converge Medical Solutions LLC

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Stericycle, Inc.

Medasend Biomedical, Inc.

Mazaya Waste Management LLC

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Veolia Environment S.A.

REMONDIS Medison GmbH

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Suez Environment S.A.

What does the Report unveil?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the Global Medical Waste Management System Industry in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on service (medical waste treatment, disposable medical waste management, and medical waste recycling), by medical waste (bio hazardous medical waste management system, non-hazardous medical waste management system, sharps medical waste management system, pharmaceutical medical waste management system, radioactive medical waste management system, and other medical waste types management system), by services site (onsite medical waste management services and offsite medical waste management services), by treatment (medical waste management through incineration, medical waste management through autoclaving, medical waste management through chemical treatment, and medical waste management through other approaches), and waste generator (medical waste management system for hospitals, medical waste management system for clinics, medical waste management system for Ambulatory Surgical Centers, medical waste management system for pharmaceutical companies, medical waste management system for biotechnology companies, and medical waste management system for other waste generators).

With an ever-increasing number of government-sponsored programs hitting the floor, the Global Medical Waste Management System Industry is bound to be unstoppable in the years to come. The government agencies adhering to regulations include the US FDA, CDC, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), DOT (Department of Transport), and DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration).

Gain the Edge with Segmented Information – Buy Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5034

Key Segments Covered in the Global Medical Waste Management System Industry Analysis

By Services:

Medical Waste Treatment

Disposable Medical Waste Management

Medical Waste Recycling

By Medical Waste:

Bio Hazardous Medical Waste Management System

Non-Hazardous Medical Waste Management System

Sharps Medical Waste Management System

Pharmaceutical Medical Waste Management System

Radioactive Medical Waste Management System

Other Medical Waste Types Management System

By Services Site:

Onsite Medical Waste Management Services

Offsite Medical Waste Management Services

By Treatment:

Medical Waste Management through Incineration

Medical Waste Management through Autoclaving

Medical Waste Management through Chemical Treatment

Medical Waste Management through Other Approaches

By Waste Generator:

Medical Waste Management System for Hospitals

Medical Waste Management System for Clinics

Medical Waste Management System for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Waste Management System for Pharmaceutical Companies

Medical Waste Management System for Biotechnology Companies

Medical Waste Management System for Other Waste Generators

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube