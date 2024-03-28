Connecting Conversations for Success: Virtual Business Horizons Kicks Off

Bronxville, New York, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals is pleased to announce the launch of Virtual Business Horizons: Connecting Conversations for Success, a monthly virtual networking event series designed to empower professionals, foster strong relationships, and drive success in today’s dynamic business landscape. The series will kick off on March 20, 2024, at 4:30 pm, and continue every third Wednesday of the month thereafter.

Virtual Business Horizons: Connecting Conversations for Success aims to provide professionals with a platform to network, learn, and collaborate with industry leaders, experts, and peers from around the world. Through dynamic breakout networking sessions and thought-provoking discussions on industry trends, participants will have the opportunity to expand their networks, gain valuable insights, and explore new opportunities for growth and success.

“At Virtual Business Horizons: Connecting Conversations for Success, our goal is to create a supportive and engaging environment where professionals can build strong relationships and stay updated on the latest industry trends,” said Theresa Todman, Founder at Westchester Network for Professionals. “We believe that by fostering meaningful connections and facilitating insightful discussions, we can empower professionals to achieve their goals and drive success in their careers.”

The monthly event series will feature dynamic breakout networking sessions, allowing participants to connect with industry peers, exchange ideas, and forge valuable relationships. Additionally, thought-provoking discussions on industry trends will provide attendees with valuable insights and perspectives to help them stay ahead in their respective fields.

Registration for Virtual Business Horizons: Connecting Conversations for Success is now open. To learn more about the event series and secure your spot for the kickoff event on March 20, 2024, at 4:30 pm, please visit https://www.wnfp.org/upcoming-events.html.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please send us an email to: general@wnfp.org.

About Westchester Network for Professionals:

At Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP), we believe in the power of connections to drive professional growth and success. Established with the vision of fostering a vibrant community of professionals and entrepreneurs in the Westchester County and surrounding area, WNFP serves as a dynamic hub for networking, learning, and collaboration.