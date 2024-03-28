Innovative Periodontal Treatments Offered At Island Dental – Dentist Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Island Dental – Dentist Gilbert, AZ, is happy to introduce innovative periodontal treatments to ensure optimal gum health for residents. The practice is offering cutting-edge periodontal care in Gilbert, including the Perio Protect system.

Dr. Naman B. Patel, Dr. Megan Lieberenz, and Dr. Calabrese are the leading dentists at this office. They are committed to the overall well-being of patients and introduce modern dentistry to maintain healthy teeth and gums.

The Perio Protect system is a non-surgical way to treat gum disease. It allows individuals to administer treatments at home and monitor the progress over a specific duration.

The dentists here fit custom trays in the mouths of patients who opt for this procedure. Once the healing gel is activated, it penetrates below the gumline. Perio Protect targets bacteria effectively to protect gums. Patients who are in the early stages of having gum disease can undergo this treatment.

Dr. Naman B. Patel, the reputed Gilbert dentist, is happy to announce this periodontal treatment at the practice, “We understand the challenges our patients face to reverse the effect of gum diseases. By introducing the Perio Protect system, we provide an effective option to maintain optimal gum health and well-being.”

About Island Dental – Dentist Gilbert, AZ

Island Dental – Dentist Gilbert, AZ, meets the oral care needs of every patient. Dr. Naman B. Patel, Dr. Megan Lieberenz, and Dr. Calabrese are the leading dentists at the practice who deliver high-quality dental care. Patients can visit here for general, family, and cosmetic dentistry in a warm, relaxing setup. The practice offers oral surgery, periodontal care treatment, Invisalign, Snap-On Smile, and more to ensure oral wellness.

