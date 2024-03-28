FaW TOKYO 2024 Spotlights 360-Degree Fashion Exploration

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — FaW TOKYO (FASHION WORLD TOKYO), the leading international fashion trade show, is getting ready to unveil a massive showcase of the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry for its spring edition happening from April 17 to 19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.

A 360-Degree Fashion Experience. From high-quality textiles to cutting-edge designer brands, FaW TOKYO’s 360-degree fashion exploration has it all. Discover the current trends and what’s next in fashion, all in one place, making FaW TOKYO a must-visit event for fashion enthusiasts.

7 Shows, Full Fashion Spectrum. Unlike typical fashion exhibitions, FaW TOKYO offers an immersive experience that embraces every aspect of the fashion world. Explore its 7 highlights shaping the future of the industry from Global Brands and Designers to Textile Innovations, Wellness & Sports, Sustainable Fashion, Made-in-Japan Excellence, Sourcing Solutions, and the latest in Fashion Technology, FaW TOKYO provides a comprehensive glimpse into the future of fashion.

Global Showcase, Local Excellence. Featuring 800 exhibitors from 25 countries showcasing local excellence and the future fashion trends of 24 autumn/winter fashion and 25 spring/summer fabrics. These previews of the future of fashion will keep you informed and ready to embrace the latest trends with confidence and style.

Celebrating Japanese Craftsmanship. For those fascinated by Japanese excellence, FaW TOKYO offers a showcase of craftsmanship with the highest quality made-in-Japan products and high-functional textiles. Visitors can also connect with OEM/ODM partners, opening doors to new business opportunities and collaborations.

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., FaW TOKYO is Japan’s largest international fashion trade show, comprising seven specialized shows that cover the entire fashion spectrum. The show provides a platform for companies to showcase everything from global brands and designers to textile innovations, wellness and sports, sustainable fashion, made-in-Japan excellence, sourcing solutions, and the latest in fashion technology. The April 2024 show will welcome 800 exhibitors featuring 24’ AW fashion and 25’ SS fabrics, as well as 24,000 buyers, importers, and manufacturers from around the world.

Immerse in the vibrant fashion scene of Tokyo, a city where creativity and cultural richness come together. Join FaW TOKYO 2024 and be a part of the fashion revolution.

For more information, visit https://www.fashion-tokyo.jp/spring/en-gb.html

###

About RX Japan

RX Japan, Japan’s largest exhibition organiser, organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com