Destoner Machine Market Anticipated to grow at 5.5% CAGR by 2033

The global destoner machine market is poised to experience a steady growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 966.8 million, up from US$ 566 million in 2023.

The expanding agriculture industry is driving the demand for advanced equipment like destoner machines, which play a crucial role in various agricultural tasks. A key component of the rice destoner machine is the stone screen, utilizing vibration motion to effectively separate grains from stones, ensuring cleaner paddy output.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the global food and restaurant sector is expected to bolster the destoner machine market during the assessment period. With rice being a staple food for over half of the world’s population, the need for advanced destoner machines remains high. Ongoing advancements in rice mill machinery, coupled with attractive packaging solutions, are likely to contribute to increased demand for destoner machines, particularly in emerging economies.

Regional Insights

The USA destoner machine market is poised for significant growth, expected to surge at a remarkable CAGR of 68% throughout the forecast period. This surge is driven by the escalating demand for long-grain and specialty rice varieties like basmati and jasmine, reflecting consumer preferences in the country. Moreover, heightened health awareness among US consumers, particularly regarding low sodium and high-fiber diets to combat cancer risks, is anticipated to further propel the destoner machine market. In the Asia Pacific region, notably in India, rice holds significant importance as a staple food. With nearly 90% of the world’s rice production occurring in the Asia Pacific, and India’s substantial contribution to this, the demand for destoner machines in the country is expected to surge. Factors such as increasing disposable income and evolving lifestyles among consumers are likely to drive rapid growth in the Indian destoner machine market. Germany is expected to witness steady growth in the Europe destoner machine market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising consumption of wheat, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward diverse cuisines. Additionally, the increasing utilization of wheat in processing industries for the production of noodles and pasta is anticipated to bolster sales in the German destoner machine market.

Key Companies

IMAO CORPORATION

RS PRO

EWELLIX

ENDINE

BOSCH

Cimbria

IND PRORO Engineering Systems

Bühler Group

Oliver Manufacturing

Streckel and Schrader

Wyma Solutions

Satake

Tong Engineering

Allround

FH SCHULE mühlenbau gmbh

Maseto Technologies

TINYTECH UDYOG

Lewis M Carter

Pinhalense

Typhoon Roasters

Giesen

Spectrum Industries

Yemmak

Loring Smart Roast

JK Machinery

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Magnetic Destoner

Rice Destoner

Vibro Destoner

Vacuum Destoner

Dry Destoner

Stone Separator

By End Use:

Milling Industry

Agricultural

Grain Wheat Rice

Coffee

Beans

Paddy

Stone Removing

Pulse

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region: