Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Never Tries to Complicate the Medical Transfer

Kolkata, India, 2024-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The medical transportation company that implies the highest level of safety while shifting the patients from one spot to another ensures the well-being of their health until the journey comes to an end. For the benefit of the patients Vedanta Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance in Kolkata that operates with the efficiency of a fully equipped intensive care unit that contributes to making the relocation mission smooth and non-discomforting for the patients. We have pressure and volume-controlled ventilation that doesn’t cause any difficulties during the relocation mission with full ventilation parameter monitoring devices that are meant for safer transfer.

We offer a speedy relocation mission with all the essential medical equipment installed inside the aircraft carrier including oxygen cylinders and transport ventilators that contributes to making your travelling experience smooth and risk-free. We are mission-ready with all of the necessary facilities needed to conclude the process of Medical Transportation without causing fatalities at any point or making the journey discomforting. We at Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata provide medical evacuation tailored to the urgent requirements of the patients and come up with the best possible solution that is effective in delivering non-troublesome service to them during crucial times.

With Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati, You will Get End to End Safety while in Transit

Utilizing the global fleet of medically well-facilitated aircraft carriers by the team of Vedanta Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati guarantees your travelling experience will be highly comfortable and stress-free from start to end of the journey. Our air ambulances are capable of Invasive and non-invasive ventilation for adult and neonatal patients so that they can be compliant with safety throughout the journey. We have been in the air evacuation business for delivering non-risky journeys in times of emergency!

Once it so happened that while our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was scheduling a medical transfer for a teenage boy who had recently met with an accident we got to know that his medical condition was not stable and required to be transferred to the presence of a skilled Medical staff. We managed to incorporate the air ambulance with specialized medical equipment with a caregiving team that enabled the highest level of quality medication all along the journey so that the health of the patient remained in a stable state until the evacuation mission was completed.